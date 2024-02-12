WATCH: Former RCB and KKR pacer claims 4 wickets in 4 balls in Ranji Trophy encounter

He was released by KKR ahead of IPL 2024 auction and eventually went unsold.

A former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer has taken the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 by storm after a scintillating bowling spell, picking up 4 wickets in 4 deliveries. In the process, the Madhya Pradesh cricketer became only the fourth cricketer to achieve this feat in first-class cricket.

During a recent match against Baroda, left-arm seamer Kulwant Khejroliya picked up scalps in the second, third, fourth, and fifth balls of the 95th over of the second Baroda innings. He bowled Rawat, had Mahesh Pithiya caught, trapped Bhargav Bhatt lbw and bowled Akash Singh.

Khejroliya later bowled Atit Sheth to finish with 5-34, his first five-wicket haul as Madhya Pradesh won by an innings and 52 runs. In the first innings, Khejroliya had finished with figures of 2-23.

4⃣ in 4⃣! 🔥



Kulwant Khejroliya scalped 4 wickets in 4 balls en route to his five-wicket haul to help Madhya Pradesh beat Baroda in Indore.



Relive the four wickets 🔽@IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6bvps90cWn pic.twitter.com/gk0QQFRjUe — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 12, 2024

Kulwant Khejroliya had a lacklustre IPL career

The Delhi pacer was roped in for 20 lakhs by the KKR franchise ahead of IPL 2023. Prior to that, Khejroliya had played two seasons in IPL 2018 and 2019 for RCB. He played a total of five games for the Bangalore-base franchise, picking up just three wickets. For KKR too, Khejroliya failed to make a mark, featuring in just two matches and earning two wickets.

Eventually, he was released by KKR ahead of IPL 2024 auction. He failed to attract bidders for himself and went unsold.

ALSO READ: 'Nobody deserves that amount of money' - Sunil Gavaskar criticises KKR for splashing money on this overseas star

However, his recent domestic performance serves as a testament to his prowess and the skillset he possesses. It remains to be seen if the aging 31-year-old cricketer can extend his solid patch of form and turn around his fortunes in a bid to come under the limelight and force the selectors to notice him once more.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.