'Nobody deserves that amount of money' - Sunil Gavaskar criticises KKR for splashing money on this overseas star

The legendary Indian batter is not entirely convinced of the buy and sounds a bit skeptical.

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is the next big cricketing event on the horizon. Teams have begun their penultimate preparations in a bid to lift the coveted trophy.

Two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a strong statement of their ambitions in the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai last year when they broke the bank to secure the services of Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc. Starc, who will be making a return to IPL after 8 years, scripted history for becoming the most expensive buy in IPL history at INR 24.75 crore.

However, Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar is not entirely convinced of the buy and sounds a bit skeptical. He also outlined Starc's minimal deliverables so that he justifies the lofty price tag.

Sunil Gavaskar critcises KKR's biggest buy

“Too much, to be honest. I don’t believe anyone deserves that amount of money. If Starc can make a difference and win around four out of the 14 matches he plays, then you can consider it value for money,” Gavaskar said in an interview with Star Sports.

Gavaskar added, “He needs to deliver game-changing performances in at least four out of the 14 matches, especially in crucial games against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and RCB. If he can dismiss those teams, then you might say it’s worth the money.”

Starc’s success in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he claimed 16 wickets in 10 matches, played a pivotal role in Australia’s triumph over India in the final and in driving his price up in the auction. Despite the criticism, Gavaskar acknowledged Starc’s capabilities but stressed that he needs to be consistent with his performances.

