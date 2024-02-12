"Already in IPL mode": BCCI to issue notice to India star for skipping Ranji Trophy matches

While the Indian squad for the remaining three England Tests was announced a few days back, one name that was significantly missing was wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. Much debate has already happened due to his prolonged absence from the side, spanning since the South Africa tour.

Since then, Ishan has not played any competitive cricket, franchise or domestic. Earlier, after the conclusion of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test in Vizag, a frustrated Rahul Dravid has also clearly specified that Ishan needs to play domestic cricket to be eligible for selection in the national side.

It is now expected that Ishan is eyeing to make his comeback in the IPL 2024 and eventually stake his claim for a spot in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup later in June.

BCCI to issue notice to players for skipping Ranji Trophy

However, the BCCI is clearly not happy with how things have panned out and is now set to issue notice to players skipping the domestic season.

As per a report by the Times of India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to send a notice requiring all players to participate in the Ranji Trophy unless they are 'injured'. The report also highlighted that certain players are already in "IPL mode," a behavior frowned upon by the board.

“In the next few days, all the players will be communicated by the BCCI to play for their state team in the Ranji Trophy, as long as they are not on national duty, with only those who are unfit and recovering at the NCA being granted an exemption. The Board isn't too happy with certain players already in IPL mode from January,” the source told TOI.

