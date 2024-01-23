ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 6 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: MI Emirates are a strong unit and should win the contest.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates

Date

23 January 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Sam Hain has 874 runs at an average of 41.61 and a strike rate of 142.34 in 32 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties.

Laurie Evans has 1126 runs at an average of 30.43 and a strike rate of 157.26 in 41 T20 innings since 2023. He also has seven fifties and a century.

Andre Russell has 522 runs at an average of 26.10 and a strike rate of 155.82 in 32 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 30 wickets at an average of 23.93 and a strike rate of 15 in 29 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Joshua Little has 28 wickets at an average of 29.75 and a strike rate of 21.64 in 29 T20 innings since 2023.

Muhammad Waseem has 960 runs at an average of 38.40 and a strike rate of 160 in 26 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties.

Andre Fletcher has 348 runs at an average of 34.80 and a strike rate of 131.32 in 11 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Nicholas Pooran has 1226 runs at an average of 30.65 and a strike rate of 161.95 in 45 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties and a century.

Trent Boult has 20 wickets at an average of 21.80 and a strike rate of 16.20 in 14 T20 innings since 2023.

Fazalhaq Farooqi has 31 wickets at an average of 22.29 and a strike rate of 18.54 in 26 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Abu Dhabi has been 168, with the pacers snaring 72.11% of wickets. Expect a nice batting track, with some help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 22°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu, Andries Gous (wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Andre Russell, David Willey, Sunil Narine (c), Joshua Little, Ali Khan, Matiullah Khan.

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Will Smeed, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Ambati Rayudu, Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Asif Khan, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.

David Willey: David Willey will bowl in different phases. Bowling in the powerplay and death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets. Willey’s batting can also fetch a few points.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is another popular captaincy option for this game. Pooran has been in tremendous form lately and will look to extend his good run. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sam Hain: Sam Hain has a selection % of less than 2 as of now. Hain will bat in the middle order and can add valuable runs. His recent form has also been decent.

Will Smeed: Will Smeed will open the innings. He is an explosive batter and can utilise the field restrictions brilliantly. Smeed can be tried in a few teams.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Matiullah Khan: Matiullah Khan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Michael-Kyle Pepper, Andre Fletcher, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Joshua Little.

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Muhammad Waseem, Laurie Evans, Tim David, Akeal Hosein and Ali Khan.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Michael-Kyle Pepper, Sam Hain, Andre Fletcher, Dwayne Bravo and Joshua Little.

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Will Smeed, Andries Gous, Laurie Evans, Tim David and Ali Khan.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction

MI Emirates are a strong unit and should win the contest.

