The Test series between England and India in 2021 will forever hold a special place in the Indian cricket history books.

Jasprit Bumrah had a chat with The Guardian ahead of the five-match Test series against England, where he talked about numerous things.

The Test series between England and India in 2021 will forever hold a special place in the Indian cricket history books. It was a series showing India’s superior capabilities not only to compete but also to win matches abroad. India were leading the five-match Test series 2-1 before the final game was rescheduled.

While England won the final game a year later to level the series, it was a remarkable achievement for the Indian team. They bossed most parts of the series. Their victory in Lord’s is among the biggest accomplishments of the Indian team in Test cricket away from home.

The pacers were absolutely brilliant throughout the series, exploiting the favourable conditions. They took wickets consistently and were the major difference in the series. Further, they didn’t hold themselves back from giving it back to the English team, who had a few things to say amidst the action.

Also Read: 'My goal is to play against India' - Retired Indian player makes controversial statement

The battle between Ollie Robinson and Mohammed Siraj, backed by Virat Kohli, is still fresh. However, James Anderson’s verbal spat with Jasprit Bumrah was the most highlighting part of an action-packed rubber. Two bowling maestros were involved in a controversy when Anderson came to bat in the Lord’s Test.

Jasprit Bumrah reveals what triggered India into bouncing James Anderson incessantly at Lord's

Jasprit Bumrah had a chat with The Guardian ahead of the five-match Test series against England, where he talked about numerous things. Bumrah was asked about that famous spat with Anderson that unleashed the best out of him. He revealed that Anderson’s reply to his question was rude, leading to an altercation.

Telegram Group Join Now

“I was tired. I thought the last wicket was there. I tried to push to bowl fast. I went up to him [mid-over], asked: ‘Are you OK?’ and didn’t get a good response,” exclaimed Bumrah. “So that brought back some young memories; trying to be the nice guy and it not being taken well. And it triggered the whole team. It was red mist, but it was channelled. Fighting and playing are second nature to us; controlling that is self-taught.”

However, Bumrah later added that he has a lot of admiration for Anderson. He praised Anderson’s longevity and hunger.

“A lot of credit to [Anderson]. I can genuinely say I’ve been watching him since I was a child. It’s a credit to him [he is still playing at 41], a testament to his hunger and passion. It’s one thing having helpful conditions, but to keep doing all that preparation. Skill, technique can be learned, but the will to keep going - that’s a big, big tick for me.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.