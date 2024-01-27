ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 10 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Desert Vipers are a formidable unit and should win the contest.

ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers

Date

27 January 2024

Time

4:00 PM IST

ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Michael Kyle-Pepper has 458 runs at an average of 22.90 and a strike rate of 162.41 in 20 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Sam Hain has 951 runs at an average of 41.34 and a strike rate of 142.57 in 34 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties.

Laurie Evans has 1194 runs at an average of 31.42 and a strike rate of 156.28 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties and a century.

David Willey has 32 runs at an average of 22.65 and a strike rate of 17.75 in 32 T20 innings since 2023.

Colin Munro has 1372 runs at an average of 30.48 and a strike rate of 152.44 in 48 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties.

Azam Khan has 1088 runs at an average of 31.08 and a strike rate of 156.32 in 47 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four and a century.

Wanindu Hasaranga has 41 wickets at an average of 19.34 and a strike rate of 15.80 in 29 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

Shaheen Afridi has 65 wickets at an average of 20.58 and a strike rate of 14.44 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Abu Dhabi has been 166, with the pacers snaring 72.13% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some help for the spinners. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 27°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu, Andries Gous (wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, Imad Wasim, David Willey, Sunil Narine (c), Joshua Little, Matiullah Khan, Ali Khan.

Desert Vipers: Colin Munro (c), Alex Hales, Adam Hose, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rohan Mustafa, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Aryan Lakra, Mohammad Amir, Tymal Mills.

ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is among this game's most popular captaincy options. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.

Colin Munro: Colin Munro will open the innings. His recent form has been quite good, and Munro will look to score big. Expect him to make an impact.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. Hasaranga will fetch ample points.

ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Michael-Kyle Pepper: Michael-Kyle Pepper has a selection % of less than 16 as of now. Pepper will bat in the top order and can score valuable runs. He can be tried in a few teams.

Azam Khan: Azam Khan’s selection % is less than 33 as of now. Azam will bat in the middle order and looked in a nice touch in the previous game. He can play a quick-fire knock.

ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Aryan Lakra: Aryan Lakra might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Michael-Kyle Pepper, Adam Hose, Mohammad Amir, and Matiullah Khan.

If VIP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Andries Gous, Alex Hales, Sam Hain, Tymal Mills, and Joshua Little.

ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ABD bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Hose, Alishan Sharafu, Imad Wasim, and Mohammad Amir.

If VIP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Azam Khan, Sam Hain, Shadab Khan, and Joshua Little.

ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction

