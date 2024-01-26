WATCH: The full Shoaib Malik over with three no-balls that raised match fixing suspicion in BPL

The franchise's owner was quoted on a private TV Channel urging the Anti Corruption Unit to look into Malik's three no-balls.

Cricket has been marred with another riveting match-fixing controversy, this time in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024). Although it has not been confirmed, the actions that ensued during a BPL 2024 match had fans and critics smelling of foul play.

The incident being referred to is when Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, bowled three no-balls in a single over during a match between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders on Monday evening (January 22).

While bowlers are already more careful than before with the evolution of the game and the introduction of the free hit, overstepping the line has reduced drastically in modern cricket. However, what drew flak and attention is that Shoib Maliks is a spin bowler. Images and videos that came out following the tainted incident have gone viral all over social media, with the margin of the no-ball catching the eye of many.

3 no-balls and 18 runs in one over. Not the best outing this week for Shoaib Malik.

.

.#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode #ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/PNmHeOqgJq — FanCode (@FanCode) January 23, 2024

Fortune Barishal owner addresses the issue

According to the news doing rounds in Bangladesh and Pakistan media earlier today, the all-rounder's contract has been terminated by the Fortune Barishal franchise. Other reports suggest that Malik left for Dubai citing personal reasons after the Dhaka phase of BPL 2024 and won't be returning anymore. Malik's compatriot Ahmed Shehzad will instead replace him at Fortune Barishal.

Now, team owner Mizanur Rahman has cleared all air of ambiguity and dismissed reports of contract termination due to alleged fixing. However, he revealed that Malik had in fact gone to the UAE after the team's last match but asked for an extension of a leave which was rejected by the franchise, and was consequently replaced with Ahmed Shehzad.

ALSO READ: Fortune Barishal terminates Shoaib Malik's contract on suspicion of match-fixing: Reports

Weirdly, the franchise's dismissal came hours after team owner Mizanur Rahman was quoted on a private TV Channel urging the Anti-Corruption Unit to look into Malik's three no-balls.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.