Fortune Barishal terminates Shoaib Malik's contract on suspicion of match-fixing: Reports

Just days after Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik made the headlines for registering three no-balls in one over during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024), his franchise Fortune Barishal has terminated his contract on suspicions of match-fixing if reports are to be believed.

During a match against the Khulna Tigers on Monday evening (January 22), the Malik raised eyebrows after bowling three illegitimate deliveries in a single over. For those unfamiliar, Shoaib is widely known for his batting ability, but also can contribute as a handy off-spinner in the middle overs and break crucial partnerships.

No-balls these days are very rare given the free-hit rule and bowlers are more careful about not overstepping the line. However, finger spinners bowling no-balls is a rare act and the fact that Shoaib managed to bowl three in the same over has left fans questioning of any possible foul play.

Shoaib Malik to be replaced by another Pakistan cricketer

Images and videos of the no-balls following the incident have gone viral all over social media, with the margin of the no-ball catching the eye of many. While the Fortune Barishal franchise is yet to make an official statement on the matter, a popular Bangladesh journalist confirmed the development. Malik played in all of Fortune Barishal's matches in the first Dhaka phase but couldn't really shine with his performance.

🚨 BREAKING: Fortune Barisal has terminated the contract of Shoaib Malik on the suspicion of "fixing". During a recent match, Malik, who is a spinner, bowled three no balls in one over. Mizanur Rahman, the team owner of Fortune Barishal, has confirmed the news. #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/wOh6yE6hoT — Syed Sami (@MrSyedSami) January 26, 2024

According to reports circulating in Bangladesh and Pakistan media, Malik left for Dubai for personal reasons after the Dhaka phase and won't be returning. Malik's compatriot Ahmed Shehzad will replace him at Fortune Barishal.

Prior to the match-fixing controversy gained momentum, the all-rounder grabbed headlines after revealing his marriage to actress Sana Javed amid rumours of separation with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

