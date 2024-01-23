Shoaib Malik under scrutiny for three no-balls in an over in controversial BPL game

Only days after Shoaib Malik shook the sporting fraternity by posting pictures of his third wedding, he again stole the headlines for his on-field actions during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024). Shoaib, who is currently plying his trade for the Fortune Barishal in BPL 2024 has invoked speculation from fans and critics alike.

During a match against the Khulna Tigers on Monday (January 22), the Pakistan cricketer bowled three no-balls in one over. For those unfamiliar, Shoaib is widely known for his batting ability, but he is also a handy off-spinner.

However, finger spinners bowling no-balls is seen as a rare act, and the fact that Shoaib managed to bowl three in the same over has left cricket fans surprised.

Images of the incident has gone viral

Images of the no-ball have gone viral all over social media, with the margin of the no-ball catching the eye of many.

Talking about the match, Shoaib's team, Barishal, was asked to bat first after the Tigers won the toss to field first. They posted a total of 187 on the board. Malik walked into the bat in the 19th over and faced just six balls, on which he made five runs and was unbeaten on the crease.

ALSO READ: "He's made for Test cricket": Aakash Chopra names Gujarat Titans star for India's red-ball future

With the ball, Tanim Iqball handed the Pakistan star the ball in the powerplay in the fourth over of the game, which saw him bowl three n0-balls and give away 18 runs. Finally, the Malik-starrer team suffered an eight-wicket defeat as the Tigers chased down the target with ease with two overs to spare.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.