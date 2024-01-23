"He's made for Test cricket": Aakash Chopra names Gujarat Titans star for India's red-ball future

The Indian test team is currently going through a transition phase with a few positions being tried out with different players by the team management in various roles. Echoing on the same lines, former cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra made an interesting suggestion.

Chopra named Gujarat Titans batting sensation Sai Sudarshan as a strong contender for India's Test future. Sai's name has also been doing the rounds as a possible replacement since Virat Kohli withdrew his name citing personal reasons for the first two Tests of the upcoming England series. Rohit Sharma and Co are slated to face The Three Lions in a five-Test series, with the first match starting in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra named Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rinku Singh as some of the potential replacements for Kohli.

Aakash Chopra explains his choice

He reckons Sudharsan could be another option saying, "The third left-hander that comes to my mind is Sai Sudharsan. It's a slightly out-of-the-box suggestion but it is not wrong. He scored runs in the IPL final but he is not a one-trick pony either."

He added, "He scores runs in all three formats. Recently, he scored fifties in his first two ODI innings and scored 90-plus runs against the England Lions as well. He is consistently scoring runs and the clean way in which he plays, it seems like he is made for Test cricket," the former India opener added.

Sudharsan amassed 127 runs at an average of 63.50 in the three ODIs he played against South Africa last month. The Tamil Nadu left-hander has aggregated 989 runs, including a 97-run knock in India A's recent clash against the England Lions, at an average of 39.56 in 15 first-class games.

