CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 29 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians

Date

13 February 2024

Time

1:00 PM IST

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Avishka Fernando is the top-run scorer for Chattogram Challengers with 174 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 34.80 and SR of 159.63. He also has one fifty

Shahadat Hossain has also scored 162 runs in 8 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 27.00 and SR of 102.53. He also has one fifty

Bilal Khan has been the top bowler for Chattogram Challengers and has taken 10 wickets in 8 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.35

Al Amin Hossain has taken 8 wickets at an economy rate of 7.52

Towhid Hridoy is the top-run scorer for Comilla Victorians with 250 runs in 7 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 41.67 and SR of 151.52.

Imrul Kayes has also scored 149 runs in 4 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 37.25 and SR of 116.41

Tanvir Islam has been the top bowler for the Comilla Victorians and has taken 11 wickets in 7 matches at an economy rate of 6.18

Aliss Al Islam has also taken 8 wickets at an economy rate of 6.68

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The CCH vs COV pitch report at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram is expected to offer a balanced contest. The pitch slightly favors fast bowlers and a projected par score is in the range of 165-170.

Weather Report

CCH vs COV weather report​​ indicates a clear sky with a maximum temperature of 26.0°C with no chances of rain.

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Josh Brown, Shykat Ali, Tom Bruce (WK), Shahadat Hossain, Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom (C), Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Salauddin Sakil, Bilal Khan, Al-Amin Hossain

Comilla Victorians: Will Jacks, Litton Das (C), Towhid Hridoy, Imrul Kayes, Brooke Guest, Raymon Reifer, Jaker Ali (WK), Matthew Forde, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

CCH vs COV Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The CCH vs COV live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Tom Bruce: Tom Bruce will bat in the top order and during the powerplay overs. He can get going on good batting conditions and can fetch ample points.

Tanvir Islam: Tanvir Islam is currently the highest wicket-taker in his side and has showcased his effectiveness and consistency on the field. He can be crucial in providing breakthroughs in the middle.

Towhid Hridoy: Towhid Hridoy has been in excellent form in BPL 2024 and is expected to make an impact once again.

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shykat Ali: Shykat Ali currently has a selection % of less than 33. He can contribute with the bat lower down the order and also chip in with useful wickets in the middle overs.

Jaker Ali: Jaker Ali can be a decent pick for this game. He has a selection % of less than 4 as of now and will bat in the deep down the order and can score big in good conditions or finish games.

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shuvagata Hom: Shuvagata Hom may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shahadat Hossain, Curtis Campher, Will Jacks and Aliss Islam

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Brooke Guest, Raymon Reifer, Shykat Ali and Al-Amin Hossain

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Bruce, Josh Brown, Tanvir Islam and Mathew Forde

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Liton Das, Jaker Ali, Salauddin Sakil and Nihaduzzaman

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction

Comilla Victorians are a strong team and have more matchwinners. Expect them to win the contest.

