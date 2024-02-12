India's star batter set to miss third Test against England; former RCB and RR batter called in as replacement: Reports

The Indian team has been marred with injuries and player unavailabilities in the ongoing series.

In a recent development, Rohit Sharm and Co have been dealt a massive blow with a premier batter likely to miss out on the upcoming IND vs ENG 3rd Test in Rajkot. The Indian team has been marred with injuries and player unavailabilities in the ongoing series.

While Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan have been out of selection, injuries to key players have made the squad selection even more difficult.

Although the BCCI announced the squad after a slight delay for the remainder England series a couple of days back, it added a disclaimer against KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja's availability, both of whom were rehabbing their respective injuries.

However, an Indian Express report now claims that Karnataka batter KL Rahul will sit out of the upcoming crucial fixture. While Jadeja was given the green signal to take the field, the report mentions that Rahul wasn’t found to be fully fit yet.

ALSO READ: Talented Rajasthan Royals youngster likely to make Test debut in Rajkot: Reports

Star India batter to be replaced by ex-RCB, RR sensation

The medical staff has informed the selectors that they plan to monitor Rahul's condition for an additional week before deciding on his availability. Currently, Rahul remains at the NCA and did not travel to Rajkot. Both the BCCI and the Indian team management are optimistic that Rahul will recover in time for the fourth Test.

Replacing Rahul in the Test squad will be a former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation. In his latest Ranji Trophy match, the youngster had scored 151 with the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar watching the Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu game from the stands.

Telegram Group Join Now

Devdutt Padikkal has been in scintillating form this season. After scoring 193 against Punjab in the opening Ranji game, he scored 103 against Goa. The left-hander also registered scores of 105, 65 & 21 in his three innings for India A in the two unofficial Tests against England Lions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.