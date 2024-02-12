Talented Rajasthan Royals youngster likely to make Test debut in Rajkot: Reports

Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will have a tricky task at hand with multiple key decisions to be taken for the IND vs ENG 3rd Test.

After the Indian squad announcement for the remaining three IND vs ENG Tests, anticipation is now building regarding how the playing XI will shape up. Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will have a tricky task at hand with multiple key decisions to be taken.

While KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been named, their availability is subject to fitness. Speculation also remains if India's leading wicket-taker in the series Jasprit Bumrah will be rested for the upcoming third Test to manage his workload.

However, the most interesting call to watch out for will be if India will hand another cricketer his maiden Test debut. Talented Rajasthan Royals young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who was named in the squad along with regular gloveman KS Bharat is predicted to make the cut for the playing XI in Rajkot.

Rajasthan Royals youngster likely to make debut in IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Bharat, on the other hand, has had a lacklustre outing and faied to make his impact. Now, according to a TOI report, the key decision-makers of Indian cricket have run out of patience with the Vizag cricketer set to face the axe.

"Bharat's batting has been well below-par, while his 'keeping hasn't been great either. He isn't making use of his chances. Jurel, on the other hand, is talented, has a good attitude and has a bright future. He has done well for Uttar Pradesh, India A and the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Don't be surprised if Jurel makes his Test debut at Rajkot," a source told TOI.

Bharat has lost a golden opportunity to make a Test comeback. In two Tests in this series, he scored 92 runs at an average of 23.00. Overall, he has scored just 221 runs in seven Tests, averaging at 20.09 while not even scoring a fifty. Bharat had last played for India in the WTC Final (scoring 5 & 23) against Australia at The Oval in London in June 2023.

