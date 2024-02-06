CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 22 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Chattogram Challengers are in good form and have more match winners in their squad. Expect them to win the contest.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal

Date

6 February 2024

Time

6:00 PM IST

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Avishka Fernando is the top-run scorer for Chattogram Challengers with 174 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 34.80 and SR of 159.63. He also has a fifty.

Najubullah Zadran has 146 runs in 5 innings at an Avg. of 48.67 and SR of 137.74. He also has a fifty.

Bilal Khan is currently the leading wicket-taker for Chattogram Challengers with 9 wickets in 6 BPL 2024 games at an average of 19.22 and an economy rate of 8.11

Al Amin Hossain has 6 wickets in 4 BPL 2024 matches at an average of 27.00 and an economy of 7.04

Mushfiqur Rahim is the top-run scorer for Fortune Barishal with 228 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 45.60 and SR of 129.55

Tamim Iqbal has scored 149 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 24.83 and SR of 115.50

Mohammed Imran has been the top bowler for the Fortune Barisal and has taken 8 wickets in 5 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.97 and an average of 19.63

Khaled Ahmed has taken 7 wickets in 5 BPL 2024 innings at an economy rate of 9.50 and an average of 22.86

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The CCH vs FBA pitch report at the Shere Bangla National Stadium has a track that is balanced for both bowlers and hitters, though bowlers may end up controlling the game more often.

Weather Report

CCH vs FBA weather report​​ suggests that the maximum temperature will be around 26.0°C. There is a forecast for light rain.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Tanzid Hasan, Avishka Fernando, Tom Bruce (wk), Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Shuvagata Hom (c), Shykat Ali, Ziaur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Shoaib Malik, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Imran, Taijul Islam, Akif Javed, Khaled Ahmed

CCH vs FBA Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The CCH vs FBA live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Avishka Fernando: Avishka Fernando will bat at the top of the order and can score quick runs during the powerplay. He has been enjoying great form this season and will be amongst the top choices as fantasy captain.

Bilal Khan: Bilal Khan has been in genuine wicket-taking form and is currently the top wicket-taker in BPL 2024. He will bowl during both powerplay and death overs and can contribute with crucial fantasy points.

Mushfiqur Rahim: Mushfiqur Rahim is in great form this season and is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament. He will bat in the top order and is a good option for fantasy.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shykat Ali: Shykat Ali currently has a selection % of less than 6. He can contribute with the bat lower down the order and also chip in with useful wickets in the middle overs.

Akif Javed: Akif Javed can be a decent pick for this game. He has a selection % of less than 7 as of now and can chip in with useful wickets in the middle.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Soumya Sarkar: Soumya Sarkar may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Avishka Fernando, Najibullah Zadran, Shuvagata Hom and Mohammed Imran

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ahmed Shehzad, Mahmudullah, Shykat Ali and Nihaduzzaman

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Bruce, Najibullah Zadran, Ziaur Rahman and Taijul Islam

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tamim Iqbal, Shoaib Malik, Tanzid Hasan and Al-Amin Hossain

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction

Chattogram Challengers are in good form and have more match winners in their squad. Expect them to win the contest.

