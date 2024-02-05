Former England star takes a brutal dig at Ashwin after being stuck on 499 Test wickets

The former England captain reckoned the veteran spinner could have proven to be a lot more effective had it not been for 'milestones'.

The Indian bowlers put up a superb display to topple the England batting lineup and secure the IND vs ENG 2nd Test in Vizag today (February 5). However, a former England star opined he felt Ravichandran Ashwin wasn't at his best and that had to do with the fact that the India spinner was 'chasing milestones' on Day 4 of the Test.

Ashwin, who entered the Test match just shy of reaching 500 Test wickets, successfully secured three dismissals in the second innings following a wicketless spell in the first. However, the former England captain suggested that the seasoned spinner might have exhibited even greater effectiveness if not for the pressure associated with achieving such a significant milestone.

"Ashwin was just chasing milestone. That's why he didn't bowl as well as he could have bowled. He did get it right on occasions. I thought he was way more threatening bowling wider outside off-stump round the wicket. I think he bowled over the wicket way too much to the right-handers. He can change bowling over-bowling around-bowling over more," Kevin Pietersen said on JioCinema after India's 106-run win over England on Monday.

Ashwin narrowly misses his 500th scalp

The experienced Indian off-spinner who finished with figures of 3/72 from 18 overs now holds the record for the highest number of wickets in India vs. England Tests, surpassing the legendary BS Chandrashekar.

Ashwin drew first blood in the second innings, dismissing Ben Duckett in the late stages of Day 3 as England pursued a target of 399. Furthermore, he claimed the dismissals of Ollie Pope and Joe Root during the first session on Day 4. Ashwin narrowly missed his 500th scalp when an apparent catch against Tom Hartley was overturned through DRS, prolonging his quest for the elusive feat.

