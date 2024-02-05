Rahul Dravid gives major update on India star's selection for remainder of England Tests

The selectors will announce the squad for the remaining IND vs ENG Test series in the coming days.

Rohit Sharma and Co sealed a win at Vizag today (February 5) to level the five-match Test series against England at 1-1. Now with the culmination of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test, the Indian management is set to announce the squad for the remainder of the series in the coming days.

However, one player who has been missing from the fray after taking a voluntary sabbatical citing personal reasons is Ishan Kishan. The wicketkeeper-batter has been on a break since the South Africa tour and there is no word on his comeback.

The left-handed batter opted out of the Test series in the Rainbow Nation. Although he traveled to South Africa for the fixtures, he wasn't expected to make it to the final XI. KL Rahul kept wickets in both matches.

Ishan has refrained from participating in any professional games since November 2023 and has opted out of the current domestic season. Due to his absence in the Ranji Trophy matches for Jharkhand, Ishan is currently not under consideration for selection in the Team India squad.

Rahul Dravid gives a straightforward answer

Speaking at the presser after the 2nd Test match against England, India head coach Rahul Dravid addressed Ishan Kishan's absence and said that he needs to start playing to be considered for selection.

“I just don’t want to go on laboring about the Ishan Kishan point. I try to explain this as best as I can. You know, the point was, he requested a break and we were happy to give him the break. And whenever he was ready, I didn’t say he had to play domestic cricket. I said, whenever he is ready, he needs to play some cricket and come back and the choice is right, not forcing him to do anything."

ALSO READ: 'He is the chosen one to fill Virat Kohli's shoes' - Sir Alastair Cook backing this Indian youngster to attain cult status like Kohli

With the 2024 T20 World Cup slated to kick off right after IPL, Ishan Kishan will look to use his upcoming Mumbai Indians stint to stake his claim in the side. Positive performances in the IPL could see him make his return to the T20I team.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.