Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals Explosive Inside Information, CSK Paid Extra Money To Sign THIS Overseas Star

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has made an explosive claim regarding the signing of Dewald Brevis by the franchise during the IPL 2025 season. Notably, the young Proteas was acquired by the five-time champions midway IPL 2025 as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh at INR 2.2 crores.

However, Ashwin now claims that apparently, Brevis was in talks with multiple teams but he eventually opted to join CSK because they agreed to pay extra money. The video received mixed reactions on social media with many questioning Ashwin for spilling such sensitive information.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel with former RCB analyst Prasanna Agoram, Ashwin revealed,

“Is he the next AB or the first DB? Brevis had a great time with CSK last year. I came to understand two or three other teams also spoke with him but they missed picking because of having to pay extra money. While picking up a player mid-season, there will be discussions with the player’s agent to negotiate on an ‘X’ amount apart from the base price to acquire his services. CSK were willing to pay the extra money due to which he (Brevis) came into the franchise.”

I won't know seriously he speaking this ???



Ash " Brevis asked much more money from csk to join , Csk too gived it that's he joined in csk "



Where is professionalism he speaking about team what exchanged 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XaHgR2Buyv — S@SSY💛 (@bharathraj1412) August 13, 2025

Dewald Brevis ended up being a revelation in CSK colours

Although the 22-year-old had previously plied his trade in the IPL with the Mumbai Indians in 2022 and 2024, Brevis really looked his own after donning the yellow jersey.

In the two seasons he played for MI, he had an average of 23, which improved to 37.50 in IPL 2025 with CSK. The Proteas played six games for CSK, scoring 225 runs at a fiery strike rate of 180, including two half-centuries too. He really impressed in the finisher’s role and addressed CSK’s lower-order crisis, which was a major problem for them last season

Since the IPL 2025, the youngster has been in stellar form. He played in the Vitality T20 blast and smashed 166 runs in six innings at a blistering strike rate of 180.43 while averaging at 33.2.

After that, Brevis earned his maiden Test cap and registered a fifty on debut. He followed it up by finishing as the top scorer for South Africa in the T20I tri series comprising Zimbabwe and New Zealand, with 133 runs in 5 games at an average of 33 and an explosive strike rate of 187.31.

In the ongoing T20I series against Australia, he scripted history by becoming the youngest South African to score a century. With the IPL 2026 mini-auction slated later this year, his recent form will definitely make CSK happy and they will look to keep him as a priority retention option.