'He is the chosen one to fill Virat Kohli's shoes' - Sir Alastair Cook backing this Indian youngster to attain cult status like Kohli

The Indian team registered an emphatic 106-run win in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test in Vizag to level the 5-match Test series 1-1. While it was an overall performance from Rohit Sharma and Co, one of the clinical performances in the Indian ranks was from young top-order batter Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill had been struggling to find form as he faced a challenging transition after he moved to the No.3 spot, tasked with filling the void left by Cheteshwar Pujara. Gill has not scored a fifty since his century against Australia last year and had to endure criticism for his lean patch. However, his sensational ton in the second Test against England gave a testament to his prowess and showcased his ability to handle pressure.

Gill’s stellar knock of 104 in the second innings prompted Sir Alastair Cook to express admiration for the young batter. The former England skipper also underscored Gill’s potential to step into the role currently occupied by Virat Kohli.

Alastair Cook justifies his reason for backing the Indian youngster

During an interview on TNT Sports, Cook heaped plaudits on Gill’s performance, describing him as a serious talent. Drawing parallels with Kohli, Cook also predicted that Gill is the 'future' cricketer to become a cult hero similar to Kohli.

“Gill showcased his skills splendidly. He possesses significant talent, and undoubtedly, there was considerable pressure on him. During the World Cup in India, all the billboards featured Kohli, but he’s the chosen one to fill his shoes in the future,” Cook said.

He added, “It’s a huge challenge to carry the weight of a nation as vast as India. As a young talent, this is a hurdle that both Tendulkar and Kohli have faced and overcome. Now, he must learn to navigate and handle this pressure.”

