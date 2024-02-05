Watch: Shreyas Iyer gets his revenge; mocks Ben Stokes after direct hit to send batter back

Shreyas Iyer reacts after running out England captain Ben Stokes.

A run out is one of the least expected forms of dismissals in Test cricket as this format gives ample time to the batters to build an innings and score runs. So, when a batter like Ben Stokes gets run out, it is surely a bonus for the opposition. With this run out, Iyer also took the revenge of his own wicket in which Stokes took a fantastic backwards running catch.

Stokes and Foakes were starting to look comfortable at the crease and were reviving England’s innings. During the fourth ball of the 53rd over, Ben Foakes inside-edged R Ashwin to the leg side. Shreyas Iyer quickly swooped in and with one stump to aim at, he caught Ben Stokes short of his ground at the striker’s end. The replays also suggested Stokes to be a little casual while running and he paid the price. This was another example of excellent fielding standards set by both the teams in this match.

Iyer runs out Stokes with a superb direct hit

The wicket brought jubilant celebrations in the Indian team as they know the quality Ben Stokes possesses in high pressure run chases. Chasing a stiff target of 399, England would have wanted their skipper to be at the crease but it was not to be.

Earlier in the day, England started on a positive note before India clawed their way back into the game with wickets of Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow within a span of 64 runs. England are already 1-0 up in the series having won the series opener at Hyderabad.