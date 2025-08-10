News
glenn maxwell boundary catch aus vs sa 1st t20i ryan rickleton
watch

Glenn Maxwell Pulls Off A Stunner On Boundary To Dismiss Ryan Rickleton In Aus vs SA 1st T20I [WATCH]

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 10, 2025
2 min read

Australia set South Africa a target of 179 at

glenn maxwell boundary catch aus vs sa 1st t20i ryan rickleton

Glenn Maxwell might not be the batting whirlwind he once was in T20 cricket, but his commitment on the field has always remained at the highest level. Both things were apparent during Australia’s first T20I against South Africa Marrara Oval in Darwin on Sunday.

Maxwell was out for a paltry one run after being brilliantly set up by Senuran Muthusamy, but he made all the difference in the second innings as he pulled off a stunning catch on the boundary line that turned the match in the hosts’ favour.

Glenn Maxwell pulls off a jaw-dropping catch in AUS vs SA 1st T20I

With 21 runs needed in five balls, the Proteas had pinned all their hopes on opener Ryan Rickleton who was batting on 71 off 54 balls.

After playing a dot off the first ball of the last over, Rickleton got a back of the length ball from Ben Dwarshius into the night sky.

Maxwell, who was fielding at long-on, waited patiently and kept his eyes on the ball as it hung in the air for a few seconds before pelting towards the boundary ropes.

Maxwell caught it and fell into the boundary on the followthrough, but flicked the ball back into the field of play within a blink of an eye and caught it back as quickly as he threw it in the air.

More to follow…

AUS vs SA
Australia
Glenn Maxwell
South Africa
RCB Star Tim David Smashes Insane 109m Six To Roof Of Stadium During AUS vs SA 1st T20I

RCB Star Tim David Smashes Insane 109m Six To Roof Of Stadium During AUS vs SA 1st T20I [WATCH]

He launched the first delivery of the 12th over out of the Marrara Oval Stadium.
5:22 pm
Sreejita Sen
Tim David Kwena Maphaka AUS vs SA 1st T20I

Tim David Hammers a Brutal Six, Gets Applause From Kwena Maphaka During AUS vs SA 1st T20I [WATCH]

His knock included eight sixes.
6:16 pm
Disha Asrani
lsg-star digvesh singh rathi-gets-involved-in-heated-exchange-during-dpl-2025-encounter-gets-smashed-for-back-to-back-sixes-afterwards

LSG Star Gets Involved in Heated Exchange During DPL 2025 Encounter, Gets Smashed for Back-to-back Sixes Afterwards [WATCH]

The incident took place during West Delhi Lions' run chase against South Delhi Superstarz.
August 6, 2025
Vishnu PN
Bizarre Incident on Opening Day of The Hundred 2025, Fox Interrupts London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Match At Lord's [WATCH]

Bizarre Incident on Opening Day of The Hundred 2025, Fox Interrupts Match At Lord’s [WATCH]

England's 100-ball tournament started its fifth season on August 5.
August 6, 2025
Sreejita Sen
Gautam Gambhir Leads Wild Celebrations in Dressing Room After Thrilling Win against England at The Oval

Gautam Gambhir Leads Wild Celebrations in Dressing Room After Thrilling Win against England at The Oval [WATCH]

A video shared by the BCCI showed Gambhir and the support staff celebrating wildly as the final wicket fell, ending a tough series in a 2-2 draw.
August 5, 2025
Sagar Paul
Mohammed Siraj bowled a perfect yorker to remove Gus Atkinson and win the game for India by six runs at the Oval Test.

Mohammed Siraj Bowls a Perfect Yorker To Dismiss Gus Atkinson and Help India Clinch Series-Levelling Win in Oval Test [WATCH]

Siraj delivered a magic ball at the right time to help India make a comeback for the ages.
August 4, 2025
Darpan Jain
