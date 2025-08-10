Glenn Maxwell Pulls Off A Stunner On Boundary To Dismiss Ryan Rickleton In Aus vs SA 1st T20I [WATCH]

Australia set South Africa a target of 179 at

Glenn Maxwell might not be the batting whirlwind he once was in T20 cricket, but his commitment on the field has always remained at the highest level. Both things were apparent during Australia’s first T20I against South Africa Marrara Oval in Darwin on Sunday.

Maxwell was out for a paltry one run after being brilliantly set up by Senuran Muthusamy, but he made all the difference in the second innings as he pulled off a stunning catch on the boundary line that turned the match in the hosts’ favour.

Glenn Maxwell pulls off a jaw-dropping catch in AUS vs SA 1st T20I

With 21 runs needed in five balls, the Proteas had pinned all their hopes on opener Ryan Rickleton who was batting on 71 off 54 balls.

After playing a dot off the first ball of the last over, Rickleton got a back of the length ball from Ben Dwarshius into the night sky.

Maxwell, who was fielding at long-on, waited patiently and kept his eyes on the ball as it hung in the air for a few seconds before pelting towards the boundary ropes.

Maxwell caught it and fell into the boundary on the followthrough, but flicked the ball back into the field of play within a blink of an eye and caught it back as quickly as he threw it in the air.

More to follow…