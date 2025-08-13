Former Delhi Capitals Captain to Part Ways With LSG Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

LSG did not qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoff.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are likely to part ways with mentor Zaheer Khan ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. After failing to qualify for the second time in a row, LSG are reportedly looking to make some changes in the support staff. They have already announced the appointment of Bharat Arun as bowling coach.
“LSG is set to part ways with Zaheer Khan, and the new mentor will be given a bigger role to monitor RPSG Group’s other franchises,” claims The Times of India report.
The report also suggests that Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the Super Giants group, will soon appoint a Director of Cricket, who will oversee the year-round development of LSG’s sister franchises – Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20 and Manchester Originals in The Hundred.
Zaheer replaced Gautam Gambhir as a mentor for LSG in the IPL 2024. He then took over bowling coach duties from Morne Morkel, who was appointed India’s bowling coach ahead of the IPL 2025. Previously, the 46-year-old served the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) from 2018 to 2022 as the Director of Cricket, before the franchise offered him the head of global development job.
The former Indian pacer has represented three IPL teams as a player – MI, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He led the Delhi team in IPL 2016 before drawing curtains on his illustrious career.
The franchise has appointed former India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) staff, Bharat Arun, as their bowling coach. He will join the LSG coaching staff, headed by former Australian opener Justin Langer, with Lance Klusener and Adam Voges as his assistants.
“Lucknow Super Giants reflects professionalism, ambition, and vision at every level. There is a clear intent to invest in young Indian talent and build a long-term legacy. My mission is to help shape them into a cohesive, fearless, and tactically sharp pace unit that can challenge the best batting line-ups in the world,” Arun said in a statement.
LSG has invested in a young, talented, and dynamic group of Indian fast bowlers — Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Akash Singh. Akash, Avesh, and Mayank have already played for India in at least one format, while others are rising from the ranks.
LSG has already made changes in their leadership group, having roped in Rishabh Pant for the record INR 27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. They had an underwhelming season last year, with few moments of brilliance but a lack of consistency. They finished seventh in the points table with 12 points and six wins. The Super Giants will look to bounce back in the upcoming IPL 2026.