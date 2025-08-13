Former Delhi Capitals Captain to Part Ways With LSG Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

LSG did not qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoff.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are likely to part ways with mentor Zaheer Khan ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. After failing to qualify for the second time in a row, LSG are reportedly looking to make some changes in the support staff. They have already announced the appointment of Bharat Arun as bowling coach.

“LSG is set to part ways with Zaheer Khan, and the new mentor will be given a bigger role to monitor RPSG Group’s other franchises,” claims The Times of India report.

The report also suggests that Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the Super Giants group, will soon appoint a Director of Cricket, who will oversee the year-round development of LSG’s sister franchises – Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20 and Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

All matches (42) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR 191/6 TBW 72/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – CAM-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 SIN-W – CAM-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – ABF – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 RJM 108/7 SOS 59/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA 130/2 RJM 130/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – ZGA 17/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – ZGW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 SOS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – ZAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – SOS – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH 83/1 MID – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Kibworth England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI 73/1 NOT – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB 84/0 KENT – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – HAM 57/2 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – GLAM 95/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – SOM – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 NK – NWW 128/1 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Cork Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – MUR 91/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 NCMI – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – BCC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB 167/4 HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – BNB – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLBL 178/6 SLGY 148/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – TRR – Fixtures Standings Live – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – NOS-W 43/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – TRW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – BANA – Fixtures Standings

Zaheer Khan With LSG

Zaheer replaced Gautam Gambhir as a mentor for LSG in the IPL 2024. He then took over bowling coach duties from Morne Morkel, who was appointed India’s bowling coach ahead of the IPL 2025. Previously, the 46-year-old served the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) from 2018 to 2022 as the Director of Cricket, before the franchise offered him the head of global development job.

The former Indian pacer has represented three IPL teams as a player – MI, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He led the Delhi team in IPL 2016 before drawing curtains on his illustrious career.

ALSO READ

LSG Rope in Bharat Arun as Bowling Coach

The franchise has appointed former India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) staff, Bharat Arun, as their bowling coach. He will join the LSG coaching staff, headed by former Australian opener Justin Langer, with Lance Klusener and Adam Voges as his assistants.

“Lucknow Super Giants reflects professionalism, ambition, and vision at every level. There is a clear intent to invest in young Indian talent and build a long-term legacy. My mission is to help shape them into a cohesive, fearless, and tactically sharp pace unit that can challenge the best batting line-ups in the world,” Arun said in a statement.

LSG has invested in a young, talented, and dynamic group of Indian fast bowlers — Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Akash Singh. Akash, Avesh, and Mayank have already played for India in at least one format, while others are rising from the ranks.

LSG has already made changes in their leadership group, having roped in Rishabh Pant for the record INR 27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. They had an underwhelming season last year, with few moments of brilliance but a lack of consistency. They finished seventh in the points table with 12 points and six wins. The Super Giants will look to bounce back in the upcoming IPL 2026.