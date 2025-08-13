News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Zaheer Khan LSG Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Auction
news

Former Delhi Capitals Captain to Part Ways With LSG Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 13, 2025
3 min read

LSG did not qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoff.

Zaheer Khan LSG Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Auction

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are likely to part ways with mentor Zaheer Khan ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. After failing to qualify for the second time in a row, LSG are reportedly looking to make some changes in the support staff. They have already announced the appointment of Bharat Arun as bowling coach.

“LSG is set to part ways with Zaheer Khan, and the new mentor will be given a bigger role to monitor RPSG Group’s other franchises,” claims The Times of India report.

The report also suggests that Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the Super Giants group, will soon appoint a Director of Cricket, who will oversee the year-round development of LSG’s sister franchises – Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20 and Manchester Originals in The Hundred. 

Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin
India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

191/6

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

72/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Cambodia Women CAM-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025
14 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Cambodia Women CAM-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Rijeka Markhors RJM

108/7

Sir Oliver Split SOS

59/10

Rijeka Markhors beat Sir Oliver Split by 49 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

130/2

Rijeka Markhors RJM

130/6

Rijeka Markhors tied with Zagreb Assassins (Zagreb Assassins wins the Golden Ball)

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Sir Oliver Split SOS

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

17/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Sir Oliver Split SOS

Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Sir Oliver Split SOS

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Durham DURH

83/1

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Kibworth
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Leicestershire LEI

73/1

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Birmingham Bears BB

84/0

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Worcestershire WOR

Hampshire HAM

57/2

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Surrey SURR

Glamorgan GLAM

95/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Guwahati Giants GUG

MATCH ABANDONED

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

North West Warriors NWW

128/1

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Cork
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

91/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
NCM Investment NCMI

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

167/4

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
SLC Blues SLBL

178/6

SLC Greys SLGY

148/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greens SLGR

SLC Greys SLGY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
13 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
14 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

43/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Pakistan Shaheens PS

Bangladesh A BANA

Fixtures Standings

Zaheer Khan With LSG

Zaheer replaced Gautam Gambhir as a mentor for LSG in the IPL 2024. He then took over bowling coach duties from Morne Morkel, who was appointed India’s bowling coach ahead of the IPL 2025. Previously, the 46-year-old served the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) from 2018 to 2022 as the Director of Cricket, before the franchise offered him the head of global development job. 

The former Indian pacer has represented three IPL teams as a player – MI, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He led the Delhi team in IPL 2016 before drawing curtains on his illustrious career.

ALSO READ

LSG Rope in Bharat Arun as Bowling Coach

The franchise has appointed former India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) staff, Bharat Arun, as their bowling coach. He will join the LSG coaching staff, headed by former Australian opener Justin Langer, with Lance Klusener and Adam Voges as his assistants. 

“Lucknow Super Giants reflects professionalism, ambition, and vision at every level. There is a clear intent to invest in young Indian talent and build a long-term legacy. My mission is to help shape them into a cohesive, fearless, and tactically sharp pace unit that can challenge the best batting line-ups in the world,” Arun said in a statement.

LSG has invested in a young, talented, and dynamic group of Indian fast bowlers — Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Akash Singh. Akash, Avesh, and Mayank have already played for India in at least one format, while others are rising from the ranks. 

LSG has already made changes in their leadership group, having roped in Rishabh Pant for the record INR 27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. They had an underwhelming season last year, with few moments of brilliance but a lack of consistency. They finished seventh in the points table with 12 points and six wins. The Super Giants will look to bounce back in the upcoming IPL 2026.

Bharat Arun
Delhi Capitals
Durban's Super Giants
IPL 2025
IPL 2026
Lucknow Super Giants
Manchester Originals
zaheer khan
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Australian speedster Scott Boland has backed Marcus Harris to be one of the openers for Australia in the upcoming Ashes 2025 at home.

Scott Boland Throws Weight Behind Out-of-Favour Australia Batter for Ashes 2025 Opening Role

Australia have struggled to find a suitable opening partner for Usman Khawaja.
4:52 pm
Darpan Jain
Australia Pacer Scott Boland Warns 'Aggressive' England Ahead of Ashes 2025

‘Better Bowler Than I Was’: Australia Pacer Warns ‘Aggressive’ England Ahead of Ashes 2025

The much-anticipated series will kick off on November 21.
2:11 pm
Sreejita Sen
dewald brevis csk jonny bairstow aus vs sa 2nd t20i 123 ipl 2025

CSK Almost Signed This Player Instead Of Dewald Brevis During IPL 2025, Here’s What Swayed Their Choice

Brevis was a clear positive for CSK in a miserable IPL 2025
1:21 pm
Samarnath Soory
donovan ferreira birmingham phoenix vs oval invincibles the hundred 2025

CSK Trade Plans In Jeopardy As Delhi Capitals Star Continues To Boost His Stocks With 63 off 29 Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

There might attract interest from Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026
11:08 am
Samarnath Soory
Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten on 69 runs in 27 balls, comprising seven boundaries and five maximums.

RCB Star Gets a Mouthful From Friend, Responds With a Rapid Match-Winning Knock To Push IPL 2026 Retention Case

He remained unbeaten on 69 runs in 27 balls, comprising seven boundaries and five maximums.
9:19 am
Darpan Jain
Delhi Capitals Invest In Afghanistan Youngster Sediqullah Atal, Hints At Retention Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Delhi Capitals Invest In Afghanistan Youngster, Hints At Retention Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

10:46 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.