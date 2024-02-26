CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match Eliminator 1 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fortune Barishal have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal (Eliminator 1)

Date

26 February 2024

Time

1:00 PM IST

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Tanzid Hasan is the top-run scorer for Chattogram Challengers with 382 runs in 11 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 34.73 and SR of 136.43. He also has 2 fifties.

Tom Bruce has scored 261 runs in 8 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 52.20 and SR of 126.70. He also has 2 fifties.

Bilal Khan has been the top bowler for Chattogram Challengers and has taken 14 wickets in 12 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 7.96.

Shohidul Islam has taken 11 wickets at an economy rate of 8.61.

Tamim Iqbal is the top-run scorer for Fortune Barisal with 391 runs in 12 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 32.58 and SR of 126.13. He also has 2 fifties.

Mushfiqur Rahim has scored 313 runs in 12 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 28.45 and SR of 123.23. He also has 3 fifties.

Mohammad Saifuddin has been the top bowler for the Fortune Barisal and has taken 10 wickets in 6 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 6.36.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.81

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The CCH vs FBA pitch report at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka will provide an equal contest for both batters and bowlers. The par score is expected to be around 175 and teams batting first has a winning chance of 48%.

Weather Report

CCH vs FBA weather report​​ indicates a maximum temperature of 29.0°C and there are no signs of rain.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Tom Bruce (WK), Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Waseem Muhammad, Shykat Ali, Shuvagata Hom, Romario Shepherd, Bilal Khan, Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Salauddin Sakil

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal(C), Kyle Mayers, Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Obed McCoy, Akif Javed

CCH vs FBA Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The CCH vs FBA live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Tom Bruce: Tom Bruce will bat in the top order and during the powerplay overs. He can get going on good batting conditions and can fetch ample points.

Mushfiqur Rahim: Mushfiqur Rahim is in great form this season. He will bat in the top order and is a good option for fantasy.

Tamim Iqbal: Tamim Iqbal is currently the leading run-scorer in BPL 2024. He will bat during the powerplay and can contribute with important runs, making him a reliable captaincy choice.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shykat Ali: Shykat Ali currently has a selection % of less than 12. He can contribute with the bat lower down the order and also chip in with useful wickets in the middle overs.

Akif Javed: Akif Javed will bowl in the powerplay and death and can pick up important wickets. He currently has a selection % of less than 6 as of now.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ahmed Shehzad: Ahmed Shehzad might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shahadat Hossain, Romario Shepherd, Soumya Sarkar and Taijul Islam

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Waseem Muhammad and Shohidul Islam

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shahadat Hossain, Shykat Ali, Mehidy Hasan and Akif Javed

If FBA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Romario Shepherd and Salauddin Sakil

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction

Fortune Barishal have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

