WATCH: Ashwin hunts England down with a double wicket blow in one over

The Indian team made a late surge in the ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test, courtesy of a steady knock of 90 from young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel to reduce India's deficit. After England posted 353 on a challenging pitch, the Indian batters mostly struggled.

However, it was Yashasvi Jaiswal's 73 and Dhruv Jurel's late fightback that reduced the deficit to 46 runs as England took the crease for their second innings. Enjoying the upper hand so far in the contest, the visitors hoped for a flourishing start.

However, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had different plans. Being trusted with the new ball, in only the fifth over, Ashwin made a double strike on the last two deliveries to remove Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope in quick succession.

With the dual dismissal, Ashwin surpassed former captain Anil Kumble to become the fastest bowler to scalp 350 wickets in India

WATCH: Double wicket over from Ashwin

Duckett was the first to go, scoring a run-a-ball 15. After initially finding success with a couple of boundaries, he was caught off guard by a quicker delivery on middle and leg stump from Ashwin. Attempting to defend it on the leg side, the ball unexpectedly bounced higher, striking the sticker of his bat and resulting in an easy catch for Sarfaraz Khan at forward short leg.

On the other hand, Pope, who had set the series up for England with a brilliant century in the first Test, fell victim to another slider and went back for a golden duck.

The ball drifted in slightly and the right-hander, anticipating turn, was instead met with a delivery that went straight and quickly from length, striking him on the back foot as the umpire raised his finger. Pope challenged the call, only to find it upheld as 'umpire's call' upon review.

