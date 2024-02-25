WATCH: Dhruv Jurel walks off to standing ovation after match-saving knock of 90

Despite missing the ton, his knock was the most clinical innings for reviving India's chances and keeping them alive in the contest.

The Indian lower order displayed strong nerves in the ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test in Ranchi to make amends after the top order did not deliver up to expectations. Following an exceptional century from former England skipper Joe Root, England posted a first-innings score of 353 on a challenging pitch, that has displayed variable bounce and the cracks have made it unpredictable at times.

Consequently, the Indian batters struggled with young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal being the only highlight performer in the top order with his knock of 73. With the Three Lions spinners dominating the proceedings, it took one of India's latest debutants, Dhruv Jurel to turn the tide for India as he stood the ground and frustrated the visitors.

He formed a meaningful partnership with spinner Kuldeep Yadav late on Day 2 and then almost went on to score his maiden Test ton in the morning session on Day 3.

WATCH: Dhruv Jurel walks off to a standing ovation

Ranchi crowd gives standing ovation for Dhruv Jurel 🇮🇳 and Shoaib Bashir 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



5er for Bashir

What a match he's had @SomersetCCC



Solid knock by Jurel

Ranchi crowd saw some solid batting display #indvseng #INDvsENGTest #CricketFever pic.twitter.com/UrMbfpyTp6 — amit sengupta vlogs 📷 (@travellerAmit) February 25, 2024

However, he was sadly dismissed on 90 by Tom Hartley. Despite missing the ton, his knock was probably the most clinical innings for reviving India's chances and keeping them alive in the contest.

Following his dismissal, Dhruv Jurel received a standing ovation from the crowd as he walked back to the pavilion.

The ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test in Ranchi is going to be crucial in deciding which way the series is going to be headed. If India wins, they will wrap up the series, while an England win will open up the contest, or even a draw will make the decisive fifth Test even more crucial.

