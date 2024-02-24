"There was no instruction from the management": Indian bowling coach clarifies on Ranchi pitch debate

The pitch in Ranchi has been a topic of debate since Day 1 due to low bounce and with the cracks coming into play, it has at times behaved unpredictably.

The ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test in Ranchi is going to be crucial in deciding which way the series is going to be headed. If India wins, they will wrap up the series, while an England win will open up the contest, or even a draw will make the decisive fifth Test even more crucial.

However, the pitch in Ranchi has been a topic of debate since Day 1 due to low bounce and with the cracks coming into play, it has at times behaved unpredictably. England, led by Joe Root's magnificent ton did commendable work to post a score of 353 in the first innings.

On the other hand, the Indian batters struggled as the Three Lions spinners removed key batters in regular intervals to put the hosts in trouble.

Though the pitch had cracks and favoured spin, the ball however didn’t turn a lot. Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey claimed that they didn’t expect the pitch to showcase variable bounce and remained puzzled by it.

Indian bowling coach clarifies on Ranchi pitch debate

Echoing on the same lines, Mhambrey clarified at the end of Day 2's play, “I don’t think this is a turner, it has variable bounce on lower side. There was no instruction from management to ask for a turner. That’s how nature of soil here has been. It has always been on slow side. No ball has spun sharply yet, so wouldn’t call it turner."

The balls kept low as Ben Foakes failed to collect quite a few deliveries which ran off to the fence. While the pitch mystery continues regarding the Ranchi surface, India will hope to reduce the deficit as much possible before letting England bat again.

