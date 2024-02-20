CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 39 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Khulna Tigers have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers

Date

20 February 2024

Time

1:00 PM IST

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Tanzid Hasan is the top-run scorer for Chattogram Challengers with 266 runs in 10 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 26.60 and SR of 123.72. He also has 2 fifties.

Tom Bruce has scored 225 runs in 7 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 45.00 and SR of 122.95. He also has 2 fifties.

Bilal Khan has been the top bowler for Chattogram Challengers and has taken 12 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 8.42.

Shohidul Islam has also taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.58.

Anamul Haque is the top-run scorer for Khulna Tigers with 251 runs in 10 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 35.86 and SR of 118.40. He also has 3 fifties.

Faheem Ashraf has been the top bowler for the Khulna Tigers and has taken 8 wickets in 4 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 6.38

Nasum Ahmed has taken 7 wickets at an economy rate of 8.31

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The CCH vs KHT pitch report at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram offers a balanced contest for both batters and bowlers. The projected par score is around 165-170.

Weather Report

CCH vs KHT weather report​​ indicates a maximum temperature of 28.0°C and there are no signs of rain.

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Shykat Ali, Tanzid Hasan, Josh Brown, Tom Bruce (wk), Romario Shepherd, Shuvgata Hom (c), Shahadat Hossain, Shohidul Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Salauddin Sakil, Bilal Khan

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque (c), Evin Lewis, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shai Hope (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Wayne Parnell, Mukidul Islam, Arif Ahmed, Nahidul Islam, Oshane Thomas

CCH vs KHT Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The CCH vs KHT live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Tom Bruce: Tom Bruce will bat in the top order and during the powerplay overs. He can get going on good batting conditions and can fetch ample points.

Evin Lewis: Evin Lewis can be a brute force with the bat in the middle overs and has already shown glimpses of his skillset in the BPL.

Wayne Parnell: Wayne Parnell has been in top form. He can contribute with important runs and snare wickets, making him a reliable captaincy choice.

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shykat Ali: Shykat Ali currently has a selection % of less than 23. He can contribute with the bat lower down the order and also chip in with useful wickets in the middle overs.

Mukidul Islam: Mukidul Islam can pick up important wickets and currently has a selection % of less than 17.

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nahidul Islam​​​​: Nahidul Islam might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Bruce, Romario Shepherd, Afif Hossain and Mohammad Parvez Hossain-Emon.

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Arif Ahmed, Shuvagata Hom and Salauddin Sakil

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shahadat Hossain, Nihaduzzaman, Afif Hossain and Mukidul Islam

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shai Hope, Wayne Parnell, Shuvagata Hom and Bilal Khan

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Khulna Tigers have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

