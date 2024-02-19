Watch: Sarfaraz-Jaiswal involved in exchange of words after Jaiswal denies run

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan took the game away from England's grasp with an unbeaten 172-run partnership.

Both Jaiswal and Sarfaraz attacked England's toothless bowling attack.

When a batter is batting on 199, he is bound to be nervous and is looking for that important one run. For India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, the moment came in India’s second innings of Rajkot Test when he was batting with Sarfaraz Khan.

On the stump mic, both the youngsters can be heard chatting and talking about being careful while running. Surely, Sarfaraz’s run-out in the first innings would have been on their minds. Sarfaraz Khan was involved in an unfortunate mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja in India's first innings and was eventually run-out.

When Jaiswal was one run short of his double century, he was heard saying, “Itna mehnat kiya hu (I’ve worked so hard).” Sarfaraz was seen trying to calm down his batting partner and telling him to be careful. He says, “Ho jayega Yashu, bhaagna mat pehle (It will happen, don’t run unnecessarily).” We have heard many interesting and hilarious chats through stump mic and this was one of them.

Jaiswal scores his second double century

Jaiswal eventually pushed the next ball through the covers to complete his double century. He joined the likes of Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli to hit successive double hundreds by an Indian. Sarfaraz, who batted ahead of Jadeja in the second innings, smashed a quickfire 72-ball-68. The debutant scored his second successive half-century on debut.

When Jaiswal scored his 200th run, Sarfaraz was also seen celebrating, showing the camaraderie between two Mumbai batters. Both remained unbeaten till India declared their innings.

India skittled out England for just 122 in their second innings, thus thrashing the visiting team by 434 runs. This was England’s sixth lowest total against India. With this win, India have taken a 2-1 lead in the 5-match series.