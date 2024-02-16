CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 34 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Rangpur Riders have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders

Date

16 February 2024

Time

6:30 PM IST

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Tanzid Hasan is the top-run scorer for Chattogram Challengers with 183 runs in 8 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 22.88 and SR of 123.65. He also has one fifty.

Avishka Fernando has scored 174 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 34.80 and SR of 159.63. He also has one fifty.

Bilal Khan has been the top bowler for Chattogram Challengers and has taken 10 wickets in 9 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.67

Al Amin Hossain has taken 8 wickets at an economy rate of 8.63

Babar Azam is the top-run scorer for Rangpur Riders with 251 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 50.20 and SR of 114.61. He also has two fifties.

Nurul Hasan has scored 198 runs in 9 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 39.60 and SR of 144.53

Shakib Al Hasan has been the top bowler for the Rangpur Riders and has taken 13 wickets in 8 matches at an economy rate of 6.23

Mahedi Hasan has taken 13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.41

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The CCH vs RAN pitch report at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will offer a balanced contest to batters and bowlers. A par score is expected to be around 165-170.

Weather Report

CCH vs RAN weather report​​ indicates a maximum temperature of 28.0°C. It's expected to be slightly cloudy although there are no chances of rain.

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Josh Brown, Tanzid Hasan, Tom Bruce (WK), Shahadat Hossain, Shykat Ali, Curtis Campher, Shuvgata Hom (C), Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan

Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Reeza Hendricks, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, James Neesham, Nurul Hasan (C/WK), Dwaine Pretorius / Tom Moores, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Ripon Mondol, Imran Tahir

CCH vs RAN Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The CCH vs RAN live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Tom Bruce: Tom Bruce will bat in the top order and during the powerplay overs. He can get going on good batting conditions and can fetch ample points.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan has looked steady with his performances and can deliver points both with the bat and ball.

Mahedi Hasan: Mahedi Hasan can contribute with the bat and can also snare a few wickets in the middle which makes him a popular choice in the fantasy team.

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shykat Ali: Shykat Ali currently has a selection % of less than 44. He can contribute with the bat lower down the order and also chip in with useful wickets in the middle overs.

Shamim Hossain: Shamim Hossain will bat in the top order and can play a big knock in good batting conditions. He currently has a selection % of less than 7 as of now.

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ripon Mondol: Ripon Mondol may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shahadat Hossain, Curtis Campher, Dwaine Pretorius and Hasan Mahmud

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Mahedi Hasan, Shykat Ali and Shohidul Islam

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Bruce, Shuvagata Hom, Shakib Al Hasan and Hasan Mahmud

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shamim Hossain, Jimmy Neesham, Cutis Campher and Al-Amin Hossain

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Rangpur Riders have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

