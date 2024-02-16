'Even Don Bradman' - Ravi Shastri's big comment on Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja's fourth Test century took India out of trouble at Rajkot.

Ravi Shastri is known for his strong selection of words during commentary. On Day 1 of the third Test against England at Rajkot, Shastri drew the legendary Don Bradman’s reference to Ravindra Jadeja’s insane numbers at the Niranjan Shah stadium. Jadeja has bradmanesque numbers at his home ground, both in first-class cricket and Test cricket.

Shastri was full of praise for Jadeja’s excellent record at his home ground. "Look at that average. He (Ravindra Jadeja) could make even Don Bradman look from the above," he said on commentary.

Jadeja has scored 256 runs at Rajkot at a staggering average of 128 in three Tests. With his left-arm spin, he has picked up 7 wickets at an average of 27.14 on this ground.

Ravindra Jadeja takes India out of trouble

Rajkot is often known as the batter’s delight. On his home ground, Jadeja once again proved his worth by scoring his fourth Test century. The allrounder could not play the previous Test at Vizag due to hamstring injury but came back superbly in this match. He came on to bat when India were struggling at 33/3 before lunch on Day 1.

But Jadeja, alongside captain Rohit Sharma steadied the innings and got things back on track. Both the senior pros stitched together a 204-run partnership, before Rohit got out for 131. Jadeja carried on his innings and brought up his fourth Test century, which he celebrated with his trademark sword celebration. The left-hander finished unbeaten on 110 at stumps.

But on Day 2, he could add just two runs to his overnight score and was dismissed for 112 by Joe Root. The left-handed allrounder is likely to play a crucial role with the ball as well.