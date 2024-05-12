CSK vs RR: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 61 of IPL 2024

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings are the most arduous side to beat at home. However, Rajasthan Royals are among the few sides that can challenge them. Still, CSK will be on top of their game since they need to win both remaining games and should win the contest.

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Date

12 May 2024

Time

3:30 PM IST

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Ajinkya Rahane has 59 runs at an average of 11.80 and a strike rate of 105.35 in five IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Ajinkya Rahane has 251 runs at an average of 15.68 and a strike rate of 120.09 in 16 IPL innings in Chennai.

Ajinkya Rahane vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 119 runs, 82 balls, 23.80 average, 145.12 SR & 5 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him thrice in 42 balls.

Ajinkya Rahane vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 26 balls, 10.33 average, 119.23 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him six times in 48 balls.

Ajinkya Rahane vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 48 runs, 50 balls, 16 average, 96 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Trent Boult in T20s: 35 runs, 36 balls, 11.66 average, 97.22 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Sandeep Sharma in T20s: 75 runs, 79 balls, 37.50 average, 94.93 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane’s last five scores: 1, 9, 29, 9 & 1.

Rachin Ravindra has 98 runs at an average of 32.66 and a strike rate of 227.90 in three IPL innings in Chennai.

Rachin Ravindra vs leg-spinners in IPL 2024: 17 runs, 7 balls, 5.66 average, 242.85 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rachin Ravindra vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 30 runs, 22 balls, 15 average, 136.36 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rachin Ravindra’s last five scores: 1, 0, 21, 15 & 12.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 168 runs at an average of 33.60 and a strike rate of 141.17 in six IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a century against them.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 664 runs at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate of 143.10 in 14 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has five fifties and a century here.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 136 runs, 104 balls, 22.66 average, 130.76 SR & 6 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him twice in 30 balls.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 258 runs, 181 balls, 43 average, 142.54 SR & 6 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him thrice in 24 balls.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last five scores: 0, 32, 62, 98 & 108*.

Daryl Mitchell has 135 runs at an average of 33.75 and a strike rate of 135 in six IPL innings in Chennai. He also has a fifty here.

Daryl Mitchell vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 48 balls, 30 average, 125 SR & 2 dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell’s last five scores: 63, 30, 1*, 52 & 11.

Moeen Ali has 189 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 148.81 in seven IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 24.40 and a strike rate of 19.60 in seven IPL innings against them.

Moeen Ali has 83 runs at an average of 11.85 and a strike rate of 118.57 in nine IPL innings in Chennai. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 26 in ten IPL innings here.

Moeen Ali vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 54 runs, 46 balls, 7.71 average, 117.39 SR & 7 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him twice in 37 balls.

Moeen Ali vs Ravichandran Ashwin in T20s: 53 runs, 40 balls, 26.50 average, 132.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Moeen Ali vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 25.66 average, 16.16 SR & 9.52 economy rate. Moeen Ali vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 22.40 average, 21.40 SR & 6.28 economy rate.

Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 56, 17, 15, 30 & 3. Moeen Ali’s previous five figures: 0/22, 0/21, 0/5, 2/23 & 2/28.

Shivam Dube has 60 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 142.85 in two IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

Shivam Dube has 383 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 165.80 in 14 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has two fifties here.

Shivam Dube vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 123 runs, 61 balls, 24.60 average, 201.63 SR & 5 dismissals.

Shivam Dube vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 50 runs, 28 balls, 25 average, 178.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shivam Dube vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 1 run, 4 balls, 0.50 average, 25 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 21, 0, 0, 39* & 66.

Ravindra Jadeja has 240 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 131.14 in 15 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has 21 wickets at an average of 21.19 and a strike rate of 17.33 in 20 IPL innings against them.

Ravindra Jadeja has 431 runs at an average of 17.95 and a strike rate of 122.09 in 34 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has 34 wickets at an average of 25.11 and a strike rate of 22.23 in 43 IPL innings here.

Ravindra Jadeja vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 85 runs, 56 balls, 21.25 average, 151.78 SR & 4 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in 26 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 62 runs, 52 balls, 31 average, 119.23 SR & 2 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him twice in 26 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 23.11 average, 20 SR & 6.93 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 31.18 average, 22 SR & 8.50 economy rate.

Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five scores: 18, 43, 2, 16 & 57*. Ravindra Jadeja’s last five figures: 0/29, 3/20, 0/22, 1/22 & 0/16.

MS Dhoni has 553 runs at an average of 42.53 and a strike rate of 129.50 in 24 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has two fifties against them.

MS Dhoni has 1469 runs at an average of 41.97 and a strike rate of 145.44 in 59 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has seven fifties here.

MS Dhoni vs Trent Boult in T20s: 90 runs, 49 balls, 30 average, 183.67 SR & 3 dismissals.

MS Dhoni vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20s: 100 runs, 78 balls, 33.33 average, 128.20 SR & 3 dismissals.

MS Dhoni vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 34 runs, 22 balls, 17 average, 154.54 SR & 2 dismissals.

MS Dhoni’s last five scores: 26*, 0, 14, 5* & 4*.

Mitchell Santner has 2 wickets at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 27 in three IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Mitchell Santner has 3 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 20 in three IPL innings in Chennai.

Mitchell Santner vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 24.33 average, 23.66 SR & 6.16 economy rate. Mitchell Santner vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 49 average, 31 SR & 9.48 economy rate.

Mitchell Santner’s previous five figures: 0/31, 1/10, 1/16, 2/35 & 2/42.

Shardul Thakur has 10 wickets at an average of 28.40 and a strike rate of 20.50 in ten IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Shardul Thakur has 6 wickets at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 24.66 in seven IPL innings in Chennai.

Shardul Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 43.60 average, 28.60 SR & 9.14 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 43.60 average, 25 SR & 10.46 economy rate.

Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 0/25, 1/12, 1/48, 1/27 & 0/42.

Tushar Deshpande has 6 wickets at an average of 19.33 and a strike rate of 12 in three IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Tushar Deshpande has 19 wickets at an average of 22.68 and a strike rate of 15 in 13 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Tushar Deshpande’s last five figures: 2/33, 2/35, 4/27, 0/34 & 0/42.

Simarjeet Singh took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Simarjeet Singh’s last five figures: 0/60, 2/16, 1/18, 0/26 & 1/22.

Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 202 runs at an average of 40.40 and a strike rate of 165.57 in five IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has three fifties against them.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 10 runs in his only IPL innings in Chennai.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 257 runs, 152 balls, 28.55 average, 169.07 SR & 9 dismissals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Tushar Deshpande in T20s: 14 runs, 9 balls, 7 average, 155.55 SR & 2 dismissals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 4, 67, 24, 104* & 19.

Jos Buttler has 346 runs at an average of 49.42 and a strike rate of 144.76 in nine IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has three fifties against them.

Jos Buttler has 58 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 134.88 in two IPL innings in Chennai. He also has a fifty here.

Jos Buttler vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 103 runs, 71 balls, 34.33 average, 145.07 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs Moeen Ali in T20s: 74 runs, 51 balls, 14.80 average, 145.09 SR & 5 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs Ravindra Jadeja in T20s: 73 runs, 55 balls, 36.50 average, 132.72 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 19, 0, 34, 35 & 107*.

Sanju Samson has 214 runs at an average of 15.28 and a strike rate of 117.58 in 14 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Sanju Samson has 34 runs at an average of 11.33 and a strike rate of 117.24 in three IPL innings in Chennai.

Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 148 runs, 92 balls, 29.60 average, 160.86 SR & 5 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Tushar Deshpande in T20s: 9 runs, 9 balls, 4.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Mitchell Santner in T20s: 1 run, 7 balls, 0.50 average, 14.28 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Ravindra Jadeja in T20s: 73 runs, 52 balls, 24.33 average, 140.38 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 86, 0, 71*, 38* & 12.

Riyan Parag has 35 runs at an average of 11.66 and a strike rate of 100 in four IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 50 balls, 20 average, 120 SR & 3 dismissals.

Riyan Parag vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 83 runs, 62 balls, 27.66 average, 133.87 SR & 3 dismissals.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 27, 77, 14, 34 & 23.

Shimron Hetmyer has 109 runs at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of 137.97 in seven IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Shimron Hetmyer has 45 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 145.16 in four IPL innings in Chennai.

Shimron Hetmyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 28 balls, 13 average, 139.28 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 28 runs, 27 balls, 14 average, 103.70 SR & 2 dismissals. Moeen Ali has dismissed him once in 31 balls.

Shimron Hetmyer vs Ravindra Jadeja in T20s: 52 runs, 30 balls, 26 average, 173.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 13, 0, 27*, 13* & 11*.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 13 wickets at an average of 24.46 and a strike rate of 18.92 in 11 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 48 wickets at an average of 19.70 and a strike rate of 19.43 in 40 IPL innings in Chennai.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 34.83 average, 24.25 SR & 8.61 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 41.28 average, 33.85 SR & 7.31 economy rate.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 3/24, 0/36, 1/39, 0/31 & 0/49.

Trent Boult has 13 wickets at an average of 28.07 and a strike rate of 20 in 11 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Trent Boult has 7 wickets at an average of 30.71 and a strike rate of 22.57 in seven IPL innings in Chennai.

Trent Boult vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 24.82 average, 16.82 SR & 8.85 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 31.57 average, 26 SR & 7.28 economy rate.

Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 1/48, 0/33, 1/41, 2/32 & 1/31.

Avesh Khan has 7 wickets at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 24.85 in eight IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Avesh Khan has 6 wickets at an average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 9 in three IPL innings in Chennai.

Avesh Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 45.60 average, 26.50 SR & 10.32 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 26.88 average, 17.22 SR & 9.36 economy rate.

Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 0/42, 2/39, 1/42, 1/49 & 2/35.

Sandeep Sharma has 12 wickets at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of 26.66 in 15 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Sandeep Sharma has 2 wickets at an average of 75.50 and a strike rate of 41.50 in four IPL innings in Chennai.

Sandeep Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 22.06 average, 15.13 SR & 8.74 economy rate. Sandeep Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 49 average, 37.40 SR & 7.86 economy rate.

Sandeep Sharma’s last five figures: 1/42, 1/31, 2/31, 5/18 & 0/36.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 18 wickets at an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 20 in 16 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 6 wickets at an average of 28.83 and a strike rate of 24 in six IPL innings in Chennai.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 22 wickets, 21.22 average, 16 SR & 7.96 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 29.30 average, 16.69 SR & 10.53 economy rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 1/48, 0/62, 0/41, 1/48 & 1/54.

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Chennai has been 175, with pacers snaring 65.52% of wickets here. The track might slightly be on the slower side, with spinners coming into the game. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh (IMP).

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal (IMP).

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Gaikwad will bat in the top order and has a fine record in Chennai. He can score big.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja will contribute with both bat and ball. Jadeja’s bowling value will increase in Chennai. His batting will also be handy.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler will open the innings. Buttler has a fine record against CSK. He can score big.

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rachin Ravindra: Rachin Ravindra has been selected by less than 16% of users as of now. Rachin will open the innings and has done well in Chennai previously. He can score big.

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan’s selection % currently stands at 14.65. Avesh will bowl in different phases and has a fine record in Chennai. He can snare a few wickets.

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CHE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shardul Thakur.

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Riyan Parag, Simarjeet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CHE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rachin Ravindra, Shimron Hetmyer, Mitchell Santner, and Trent Boult.

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Daryl Mitchell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, and Simarjeet Singh.

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Chennai Super Kings are the most arduous side to beat at home. However, Rajasthan Royals are among the few sides that can challenge them. Still, CSK will be on top of their game since they need to win both remaining games and should win the contest.

