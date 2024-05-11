BCCI trialling new toss experiment in domestic cricket: Reports

If the experiment works, it will be implemented in men’s senior competitions too.

In a recent development coming in, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to revamp the toss method in the domestic circuit in the upcoming season. The development comes based on recommendations made by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to the apex Council.

According to a report by News18, a recommendation has been made to do away with the coin toss from the U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy.

The visiting team will now be given the choice to either bat or bowl first. Additionally, a revised points system will be introduced in the age-group tournament to encourage balanced performances.

Should the trial of the new points system and elimination of the toss prove successful, it is highly probable that it will be implemented to the men’s senior competitions as well.

BCCI trialling new toss experiment in domestic cricket

The proposal read, “This includes awarding points for batting and bowling performances in the first innings, in addition to points for the first innings lead or outright win. A review will be conducted at the end of the season to assess the effectiveness of the new points system, with a decision on whether to implement it in the Ranji Trophy for the following season."

The upcoming season will commence with red-ball cricket, with the white-ball tournaments – namely the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, scheduled to start only after the conclusion of the Duleep Trophy, Irani Trophy, and the initial five league games of the Ranji Trophy.

The remaining two league matches of the Ranji Trophy and the knockout stages will take place towards the latter part of the season, following the conclusion of the white-ball tournaments.

