News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Injured England Star Willing To Take Risky Measures To Play in Ashes 2025
news

Injured England Star Willing To Take Risky Measures To Play in Ashes 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 9, 2025
2 min read
Injured England Star Willing To Take Risky Measures To Play in Ashes 2025

England pacer Chris Woakes suffered a nasty shoulder dislocation injury during the recent fifth Test against India at The Oval. While he won hearts with his bravery when he walked out to bat with just one hand on the final day, he now faces a serious dilemma to get ready for England’s next big challenge in the Ashes 2025.

Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
09 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
10 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

5/0

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
City Cricket Club CCC

53/1

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

49/7

City Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
11 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
NCM Investment NCMI

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

113/2

Johor JOR

112/10

Kuala Lumpur beat Johor by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Melaka MEL

84/10

Perak PRK

86/1

Perak beat Melaka by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Penang PENG

53/4

Selangor SEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Johor JOR

Perak PRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Melaka MEL

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

95/3

Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

107/9

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greys SLGY

SLC Greens SLGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
09 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
10 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Austria AUST

France FRA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings

Woakes has to decide between having surgery or going for a risky rehab since he is determined to feature in the five-Test contest Down Under. It is understood that returning from a surgery is going to take an extended period for Woakes to make a return while a rehab is relatively quicker but there will be a chance of the injury reoccurring.

Echoing on the same lines, Woakes told BBC Sport, “I’m waiting to see what the extent of the damage is but I think the options will be to have surgery or to go down a rehab route and try and get it as strong as possible.”

“Naturally with that there will be a chance of a reoccurrence, but I suppose that could be a risk that you’re just willing to take. Surgery rehab would be three to four months — that’s touching on the Ashes — whereas with rehab you can probably get it strong again within eight weeks.”

The first Ashes Test begins in Perth on November 21.

ALSO READ:

Chris Woakes had the most workload for England during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

The 36-year-old played in all five games of the series and had taken on a serious workload. In fact, he bowled the most number of overs for England, sending down a total of 181 overs with only India’s Mohammed Siraj (185 overs) bowling more than Woakes in the series. The shoulder dislocation unfortunately didn’t let Woakes bowl in the final Indian innings, else he would have topped the list.

In the previous Ashes 2023 in England which ended in a 2-2 draw, Woakes was a key performer for the hosts, finishing as the third-highest wicket-taker in the series with 19 scalps in six innings, averaging at an impressive 18.15. Woakes will thus be eager to make his contributions count once again as the Three Lions search for a Test series win in Australia for the first time in 15 years with their last success coming during Ashes 2010-11.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ashes 2025
AUS vs ENG
Chris Woakes
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

CSK Youngster Vansh Bedi Blazing Finish in DPL 2025 Raises Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

CSK Youngster’s Blazing Finish in DPL 2025 Raises Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He amassed 31 runs off just nine balls at an astonishing strike rate of 344.44.
10:03 am
Sreejita Sen
punjab kings pbks ipl 2026 retentions lockie ferguson the hundred 2025 trent rocket vs birmingham phoenix

Punjab Kings Pacer Lights Up The Hundred 2025 With Scorching Spell, Makes Strong Case For IPL 2026 Retention

The star has played for four different franchises in the last four IPL seasons
9:37 am
Samarnath Soory
Fakhar Zaman WI vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan

Huge Relief for Pakistan as Key Player Expected to Be Fit for Asia Cup 2025 After Recent Injury Scare

He missed the Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury.
9:41 am
Aditya Ighe

Veteran Australian Batter Eyes LA28 Olympics Dream With Explosive Franchise League Performances

The prolific batter will be 39 years old when LA28 Olympics will kick off.
9:13 pm
Aditya Ighe
Gujarat Titans Anuj Rawat IPL 2026 Auction DPL 2025

Ignored Gujarat Titans Player Pushes for a Spot in the Playing XI in IPL 2026 After DPL 2025 Brilliance

The wicketkeeper-batter didn't get a chance to play in IPL 2026.
9:00 pm
Aditya Ighe
Mumbai Indians Corbin Bosch Eathan Bosch Barbados Royals CPL 2025

Brother Of Mumbai Indians Star Gets Gig At Rajasthan Royals Franchise For CPL 2025

He has played one ODI match for South Africa.
10:18 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.