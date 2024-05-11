England legend announces retirement this summer

He confirmed that England's first Test in the summer will be his last international game.

In a recent development coming in, a Three Lions legend is set to play his last international Test match this upcoming English summer.

Talismanic fast bowler James Anderson took to his account on Instagram to confirm the news of his retirement. He mentioned that the first Test match of the summer at Lord's will be the last game of his international career.

England is slated to host West Indies for a three-Test series, the first of which will be played at The Lord's from July 22.

Anderson wrote on his Instagram,

"Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord’s will be my last Test.



"It’s been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve loved since I was a kid. I’m going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling."

James Anderson has enjoyed a truly illustrious career

Although Jimmy Anderson possesses the quality to deliver results even today, age is something that is not on his side. He will be turning 43 by the next Ashes and might not be a workhorse on big grounds in Australia.

Recently, a Guardian report also suggested that coach Brendon McCullum flew out from his home in New Zealand and had a chat with the English legend over golf, sharing his plans with England with the future in sight.

James Anderson is one of the finest cricketers to play Test cricket and has enjoyed a truly illustrious career.

Anderson, 41, has featured in 187 Test matches, the second-most, only behind Sachin Tendulkar.

Anderson also has 700 wickets to his name, the third-most in this format. He also has 32 five-wicket hauls, the second-most by a pacer.

