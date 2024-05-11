Rishabh Pant handed one-match ban for slow over rate; unavailable for RCB match

This was the third similar offence of the season for Rishabh Pant, which has resulted in a one-match suspension.

In a disappointing news for Delhi Capitals, captain Rishabh Pant has handed a one-match ban after he was found breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Delhi Capitals was found to be maintaining a slow over-rate during their previous match against Rajasthan Royals, played at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi in May 7.

Although the Capitals had filed an appeal challenging the match referee's decision, it didn't work in their favour as the BCCI Ombudsman affirmed that the decision will remain final and unchanged.

"Mr. Rishabh Pant, Captain, Delhi Capitals has been fined and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024," the IPL statement said.

"As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 30 Lac and suspended for one match. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 Lac or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," the statement added.

"As per Article 8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Delhi Capitals filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the Match Referee. Following this, the appeal was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and affirmed that the decision of the Match Referee remains final and binding."

Third offence of the season for slow over rate

It was the third slow over rate offence of the season for Delhi Capitals and as per the rules, captain Rishabh Pant has been fined INR 30 lakh and a one-match ban. Delhi Capitals were also found to be breaching the Code of Conduct twice before. Both of those offences came in the games played at Vizag, against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

Pant was fined INR 12 lakh for breaching the Code of Conduct for the first time and INR 24 lakh for the second time. According to the rules, if the team breaches the Code of Conduct for the third time, captain is suspended for one match.

The suspension is a big blow to Delhi Capitals who have two important games coming up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. Rishabh Pant will miss the game against RCB as DC look for a final push for a playoffs spot. Pant is currently the highest run-scorer for the Capitals with 413 runs in 12 matches so far at an average of 41.30

With 12 points in 12 matches so far, Delhi Capitals are at fifth spot in the points table and one more defeat could affect their chances of making it to the next stage.

