IPL 2024: Tristan Stubbs reveals Kuldeep Yadav doesn't bowl to him in the nets

Tristan Stubbs has been in destructive form while Kuldeep Yadav has been miserly as well in IPL 2024 so far.

Destructive Delhi Capitals batter Tristan Stubbs has revealed that his teammate Kuldeep Yadav doesn't bowl to him in the nets. During the podcast on The Grade Cricketer, Stubbs was asked whether he can pick Kuldeep's famous googly (also known as wrong'un) in the Delhi Capitals nets.

The talented right-handed batter replied by saying that Kuldeep Yadav doesn't bowl to him in the nets at all.

"He won't bowl to me. I've tried a few times to go face him but he won't bowl, I think he is trying to keep it a mystery, so I can't tell you. But I've tried to face him but he's not having it," Stubbs said.

Here is the video:

Delhi Capitals x TGC. Full video with Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Kumar Kushagra now live on YouTube@ACKOIndia @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/A35cgwSzy0 — The Grade Cricketer (@gradecricketer) May 11, 2024

When asked if this is due to the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be played straight after the IPL ends, Stubbs said that it could be the reason behind it.

"I think it's quietly not been said but I think so yeah," Stubbs reckoned.

Stubbs also added that Kuldeep was smart enough not to bowl him in the Delhi Capitals nets session as both of them could end up facing each other in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Both Tristan Stubbs and Kuldeep Yadav are having a terrific IPL 2024 season so far. Both the players are likely to play a key role for their respective teams in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Stubbs has been entertaining with his finishing skills and big-hitting. The 23-year-old South African batter has scored 318 runs in 11 innings so far at an impressive average of 53. He has scored all of these runs at a brilliant strike rate of 188.16. He has been equally destructive against both the fast bowlers and the spinners.

On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 14 wickets in 9 matches so far at an average of 20.50. He has been a genuine wicket-taker for the Capitals in the middle overs.

