RCB Star Goes Berserk With a Magnificent 83, Bright Signs For the Franchise Ahead Of IPL 2026
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Star Goes Berserk With a Magnificent 83, Bright Signs For the Franchise Ahead Of IPL 2026

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 10, 2025
4 min read

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions of the Indian Premier League.

RCB Star Goes Berserk With a Magnificent 83, Bright Signs For the Franchise Ahead Of IPL 2026

He walked in to bat when the score was 30/3. Australia had lost three wickets in a span of eight deliveries, and Kagiso Rabada was breathing fire. RCB star Tim David defended the first ball he played. Or let’s rephrase that. Tim David defended only the first ball he played. The commentators were speaking about showing respect to Rabada when he was on the top of his game, which he was. But David stepped out on his very second ball, and smashed Rabada over his head for a maximum. That is some respect shown, ain’t it?

Tim David didn’t stop there. He kept on taking the bowlers to the cleaners along with Cameron Green at the other end. Once Green was dismissed, David took the onus upon himself. He channelled all his focus on attacking bad deliveries and hitting the good ones for a single. One advantage that the Australians are focusing on developing is a very deep batting order. Glenn Maxwell came in to bat at No. 7, which indicates the batting depth that they possess. Along with the depth, they also have a good set of all-rounders who can propel them towards healthy totals.

Australia could gather 178 runs from their 20 overs, a score they would gladly accept considering the position they were in. Tim David made it happen by staying out there almost till the end, guiding them past the 170-run mark. Additionally, his inning consisted four boundaries and eight sixes. His 83 came at a blistering strike-rate of almost 160.

How RCB Star Tim David Is Making the T20 Format His Own

After his return from injury, the pinch-hitter from Royal Challengers Bengaluru hasn’t looked back. In the third T20I against the West Indies in July 2025, David scored an unbelievable century to pull off a 200+ run-chase for the Australians. Shai Hope scored a 102 off 57 deliveries to take the West Indies to an above-par 214/4. The Australian hitter got to the same number of runs as his counterpart, but with 20 deliveries to spare. His 102 came off just 37 deliveries, in a wonderful display of power-hitting.

In his last three T20I innings, David has registered two scores in excess of 50, including the tremendous century which he scored against the Windies. Moreover, the 30 which he scored in the fifth and final T20I also came off just 12 balls, with a thundering strike-rate of 250. The approach that the Australians are trying to take in the shortest format might propel David to seal his spot in the XI. With performances like these, he will also be one of the first names discussed for retention in the IPL 2026.

ALSO READ:

What Makes Range Hitting So Valuable?

Though range-hitting is bolstered by power, it contains a technical leg to it. The bat swing has to be optimal for the connection to make an impact. Tim David thrives on getting into great positions to be able to hit the long ball. However, he might have to spend a while to work on his defence. In the new day and age, defence is an aspect which is losing its beauty. The game has become fast-paced and the format demands it to be played in a certain way.

One of the aspects of range hitting which is often not spoken about is a strong core. To be able to generate that amount of power requires an extremely strong core. Tim David seems to have worked a lot on his fitness along with the injury aspect which kept him away from the game. The defending champions of the IPL will surely be watching him from close quarters. If he can carry the same form into the next edition of the coveted trophy, the franchise will be rest assured about their firepower at the death.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Tim David
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

