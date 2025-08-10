RCB Star Goes Berserk With a Magnificent 83, Bright Signs For the Franchise Ahead Of IPL 2026

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions of the Indian Premier League.

He walked in to bat when the score was 30/3. Australia had lost three wickets in a span of eight deliveries, and Kagiso Rabada was breathing fire. RCB star Tim David defended the first ball he played. Or let’s rephrase that. Tim David defended only the first ball he played. The commentators were speaking about showing respect to Rabada when he was on the top of his game, which he was. But David stepped out on his very second ball, and smashed Rabada over his head for a maximum. That is some respect shown, ain’t it?

All matches (53) India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Viking Cup, 2025 Result – t20 – South Mackay India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 AUSA-W 144/8 INDA-W 140/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 KNK 128/6 VSS 195/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – ROR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – KNK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD 136/8 NDS 179/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – WDL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO 111/4 CYP 134/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO 103/4 CYP 102/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO 55/2 CYP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT 101/4 DURH – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM 139/2 LAN – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – SUSS 120/4 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER 155/4 NOT – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB 155/6 NOR – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – LEI 119/4 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – WOR 161/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC 70/9 BCC 20/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC 119/10 GUG 121/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 CCC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 NCMI – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – RTZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 47/10 PRK 49/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL 107/8 PENG 111/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL 76/1 KLPR 141/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – MYW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW 96/7 HTW 107/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB 196/4 EAE 144/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – PMW 2/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – San Fernando Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 WI – PAK 31/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGY 163/6 SLGR 165/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR – SLBL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS 178/10 SA 161/9 Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – LOS – Fixtures Standings Live – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W 139/7 BIP-W 77/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE 152/7 FRA 153/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 AUST 12/0 NOR 105/10 Fixtures Standings

Tim David didn’t stop there. He kept on taking the bowlers to the cleaners along with Cameron Green at the other end. Once Green was dismissed, David took the onus upon himself. He channelled all his focus on attacking bad deliveries and hitting the good ones for a single. One advantage that the Australians are focusing on developing is a very deep batting order. Glenn Maxwell came in to bat at No. 7, which indicates the batting depth that they possess. Along with the depth, they also have a good set of all-rounders who can propel them towards healthy totals.

Australia could gather 178 runs from their 20 overs, a score they would gladly accept considering the position they were in. Tim David made it happen by staying out there almost till the end, guiding them past the 170-run mark. Additionally, his inning consisted four boundaries and eight sixes. His 83 came at a blistering strike-rate of almost 160.

Tim David continues to enjoy a rich vein of form in T20Is 💥#AUSvSA 📝: https://t.co/BgLcNPvHJG pic.twitter.com/undkBFASOk — ICC (@ICC) August 10, 2025

How RCB Star Tim David Is Making the T20 Format His Own

After his return from injury, the pinch-hitter from Royal Challengers Bengaluru hasn’t looked back. In the third T20I against the West Indies in July 2025, David scored an unbelievable century to pull off a 200+ run-chase for the Australians. Shai Hope scored a 102 off 57 deliveries to take the West Indies to an above-par 214/4. The Australian hitter got to the same number of runs as his counterpart, but with 20 deliveries to spare. His 102 came off just 37 deliveries, in a wonderful display of power-hitting.

In his last three T20I innings, David has registered two scores in excess of 50, including the tremendous century which he scored against the Windies. Moreover, the 30 which he scored in the fifth and final T20I also came off just 12 balls, with a thundering strike-rate of 250. The approach that the Australians are trying to take in the shortest format might propel David to seal his spot in the XI. With performances like these, he will also be one of the first names discussed for retention in the IPL 2026.

ALSO READ:

What Makes Range Hitting So Valuable?

Though range-hitting is bolstered by power, it contains a technical leg to it. The bat swing has to be optimal for the connection to make an impact. Tim David thrives on getting into great positions to be able to hit the long ball. However, he might have to spend a while to work on his defence. In the new day and age, defence is an aspect which is losing its beauty. The game has become fast-paced and the format demands it to be played in a certain way.

One of the aspects of range hitting which is often not spoken about is a strong core. To be able to generate that amount of power requires an extremely strong core. Tim David seems to have worked a lot on his fitness along with the injury aspect which kept him away from the game. The defending champions of the IPL will surely be watching him from close quarters. If he can carry the same form into the next edition of the coveted trophy, the franchise will be rest assured about their firepower at the death.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.