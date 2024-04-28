CSK vs SRH: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 46 of IPL 2024

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: It will be a fascinating contest. While Chennai Super Kings are formidable at home, Sunrisers Hyderabad have done well on the road this edition. Still, CSK look like favourites because they will have more knowledge about conditions and adapt quicker than SRH.

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date

28 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Ajinkya Rahane has 469 runs at an average of 26.05 and a strike rate of 106.83 in 19 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has four fifties against them.

Ajinkya Rahane has 213 runs at an average of 15.21 and a strike rate of 123.12 in 14 IPL innings in Chennai.

Ajinkya Rahane vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 117 runs, 79 balls, 23.40 average, 148.10 SR & 5 dismissals. Mayank Markande has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Ajinkya Rahane vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 26 balls, 10.33 average, 119.23 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 96 runs, 108 balls, 16 average, 88.88 SR & 6 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Jaydev Unadkat in T20s: 32 runs, 35 balls, 10.66 average, 91.42 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane’s last five scores: 1, 36, 5, 35 & 45.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 296 runs at an average of 49.33 and a strike rate of 145.81 in six IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two fifties against them.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 504 runs at an average of 50.40 and a strike rate of 139.22 in 12 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has three fifties and a century here.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 131 runs, 96 balls, 26.20 average, 136.45 SR & 5 dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 179 runs, 132 balls, 44.75 average, 135.60 SR & 4 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him twice in 21 balls.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Shahbaz Ahmed in T20s: 2 runs, 5 balls, 1 average, 40 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last five scores: 108*, 17, 69, 67* & 26.

Daryl Mitchell scored 13 runs in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Daryl Mitchell has 82 runs at an average of 27.33 and a strike rate of 122.38 in four IPL innings in Chennai.

Daryl Mitchell vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 133 runs, 101 balls, 26.60 average, 131.68 SR & 5 dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell vs off-spinners since 2023: 89 runs, 82 balls, 22.25 average, 108.53 SR & 4 dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell’s last five scores: 11, 17, 25, 13 & 34.

Shivam Dube has 68 runs at an average of 13.60 and a strike rate of 119.29 in five IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shivam Dube has 344 runs at an average of 38.22 and a strike rate of 163.80 in 12 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has two fifties here.

Shivam Dube vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 98 runs, 50 balls, 19.60 average, 196 SR & 5 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him once in 14 balls.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 66, 3, 66*, 28 & 45.

Ravindra Jadeja has 256 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 126.10 in 17 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 57.87 and a strike rate of 47.72 in 22 IPL innings against them.

Ravindra Jadeja has 429 runs at an average of 18.65 and a strike rate of 122.92 in 33 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has 33 wickets at an average of 24.54 and a strike rate of 21.63 in 41 IPL innings here.

Ravindra Jadeja vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 67 runs, 46 balls, 22.33 average, 145.65 SR & 3 dismissals. T Natarajan and Jaydev Unadkat have dismissed him once each.

Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 23.50 average, 19.92 SR & 7.07 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 31.40 average, 22.50 SR & 8.37 economy rate.

Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five scores: 16, 57*, 31*, 21* & 7. Ravindra Jadeja’s last five figures: 0/16, 0/32, 0/37, 3/18 & 0/30.

Moeen Ali has 163 runs at an average of 23.28 and a strike rate of 140.51 in eight IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has 3 wickets against them.

Moeen Ali has 68 runs at an average of 11.33 and a strike rate of 111.47 in eight IPL innings in Chennai. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 28.66 and a strike rate of 24 in nine IPL innings here.

Moeen Ali vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 49 runs, 34 balls, 8.16 average, 144.11 SR & 6 dismissals.

Moeen Ali vs Aiden Markram in T20s: 23 runs, 14 balls, 11.50 average, 164.28 SR & 2 dismissals.

Moeen Ali vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 22.50 average, 15.16 SR & 8.90 economy rate. Moeen Ali vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 21.80 average, 20.20 SR & 6.47 economy rate.

Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 30, 3, 12*, 23 & 6*. Moeen Ali’s previous five figures: 0/21, 0/5, 2/23, 2/28 & 0/12.

MS Dhoni has 489 runs at an average of 48.90 and a strike rate of 144.67 in 19 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has four fifties against them.

MS Dhoni has 1450 runs at an average of 42.64 and a strike rate of 145.43 in 57 IPL innings in Chennai. He also has seven fifties here.

MS Dhoni vs T Natarajan in T20s: 21 runs, 14 balls, 10.50 average, 150 SR & 2 dismissals.

MS Dhoni’s last five scores: 4*, 28*, 20*, 1* & 1.

Shardul Thakur has 12 wickets at an average of 37.91 and a strike rate of 22.91 in 14 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shardul Thakur has 4 wickets at an average of 40.75 and a strike rate of 25.50 in six IPL innings in Chennai.

Shardul Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 51.66 average, 31.66 SR & 9.78 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 42.25 average, 22.75 SR & 11.14 economy rate.

Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 0/42, 0/35, 0/27, 2/27 & 1/15.

Deepak Chahar has 10 wickets at an average of 29.20 and a strike rate of 24.70 in 11 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Deepak Chahar has 23 wickets at an average of 21.08 and a strike rate of 15.26 in 17 IPL innings in Chennai.

Deepak Chahar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 26.45 average, 18 SR & 8.81 economy rate. Deepak Chahar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 26 average, 18.14 SR & 8.59 economy rate.

Deepak Chahar’s last five scores: 1/11, 0/26, 1/32, 0/42 & 2/28.

Mustafizur Rahman has 8 wickets at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 11.37 in four IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mustafizur Rahman has 9 wickets at an average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 10.33 in four IPL innings in Chennai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Mustafizur Rahman vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 25.22 average, 13.88 SR & 10.89 economy rate. Mustafizur Rahman vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 32.25 average, 20.50 SR & 9.43 economy rate.

Mustafizur Rahman’s last five figures: 1/51, 1/43, 1/55, 2/22 & 1/47.

Matheesha Pathirana took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Matheesha Pathirana has 13 wickets at an average of 17.69 and a strike rate of 14.30 in eight IPL innings in Chennai.

Matheesha Pathirana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 18.81 average, 14.31 SR & 7.88 economy rate. Matheesha Pathirana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 15.85 average, 12.14 SR & 7.83 economy rate.

Matheesha Pathirana’s last five figures: 2/35, 1/29, 4/28, 3/31 & 1/29.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma has 236 runs at an average of 33.71 and a strike rate of 154.24 in seven IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Abhishek Sharma has 41 runs at an average of 13.66 and a strike rate of 113.88 in three IPL innings in Chennai.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 115 runs, 63 balls, 23 average, 182.53 SR & 5 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 12 balls, 6 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him once in 27 balls.

Abhishek Sharma vs Deepak Chahar in T20s: 16 runs, 8 balls, 8 average, 200 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma vs Shardul Thakur in T20s: 16 runs, 14 balls, 8 average, 114.28 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 31, 46, 34, 16 & 37.

Travis Head scored 31 runs in his only IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Travis Head vs off-spinners in IPL 2024: 49 runs, 24 balls, 24.50 average, 204.16 SR & 2 dismissals. Moeen Ali dismissed him on his only delivery to him.

Travis Head vs Ravindra Jadeja in T20s: 13 runs, 14 balls, 6.50 average, 92.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 1, 89, 102, 21 & 31.

Aiden Markram has 92 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 139.39 in four IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Aiden Markram scored 12 runs in his only IPL innings in Chennai.

Aiden Markram vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 41 runs, 41 balls, 8.20 average, 100 SR & 5 dismissals. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him once in 25 balls.

Aiden Markram vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 104 runs, 65 balls, 34.66 average, 160 SR & 3 dismissals.

Aiden Markram vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 65 runs, 49 balls, 32.50 average, 132.65 SR & 2 dismissals. Moeen Ali has dismissed him once in eight balls.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 7, 1, 32*, 0 & 50.

Nitish Reddy scored 14 runs in his only IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Nitish Reddy’s last five scores: 13, 37, 64, 14* & 5. Nitish Reddy’s last five figures: 2/17, 1/33, 0/35, 0/19 & 0/22.

Heinrich Klaasen has 34 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 100 in three IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 17 runs in his only IPL innings in Chennai.

Heinrich Klaasen vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 156 runs, 74 balls, 52 average, 210.81 SR & 3 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen vs Shardul Thakur in T20s: 18 runs, 13 balls, 9 average, 138.46 SR & 2 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 7, 15, 67, 9 & 10*.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 72 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 124.13 in four IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings. He also has 2 wickets at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 18 in three IPL innings against them.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 15 runs at an average of 7.50 and a strike rate of 125 in two IPL innings in Chennai. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 7 and a strike rate of 6 in two IPL innings here.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 27 runs, 25 balls, 13.50 average, 108 SR & 2 dismissals. Moeen Ali has dismissed him once in 16 balls.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 59.33 average, 31.33 SR & 11.36 economy rate. Shahbaz Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 65 average, 26 SR & 15 economy rate.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five scores: 40*, 59*, 14*, 18 & 22. Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/14, 0/22, 0/18, 0/10 & 1/11.

Abdul Samad has 26 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 130 in two IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Abdul Samad has 26 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 144.44 in three IPL innings in Chennai.

Abdul Samad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 20 runs, 27 balls, 10 average, 74.07 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abdul Samad’s last five scores: 10, 13, 37*, 25 & 29.

Pat Cummins has 5 wickets at an average of 50.20 and a strike rate of 33.60 in seven IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Pat Cummins has 4 wickets at an average of 28.25 and a strike rate of 24 in four IPL innings in Chennai.

Pat Cummins vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 5 wickets, 36 average, 21.80 SR & 9.90 economy rate. Pat Cummins vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 5 wickets, 19 average, 16.60 SR & 6.86 economy rate.

Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 1/55, 0/35, 3/43, 1/22 & 1/29.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 12 wickets at an average of 39.58 and a strike rate of 35.16 in 19 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 6 wickets at an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of 32 in nine IPL innings in Chennai.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 35.50 average, 22.50 SR & 9.46 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 37.12 average, 26.25 SR & 8.48 economy rate.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 0/14, 1/33, 0/60, 2/32 & 1/28.

Jaydev Unadkat has 8 wickets at an average of 52.12 and a strike rate of 31.25 in 12 IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Jaydev Unadkat took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Chennai.

Jaydev Unadkat vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 39.16 average, 22 SR & 10.68 economy rate. Jaydev Unadkat vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 82 average, 43 SR & 11.44 economy rate.

Jaydev Unadkat’s last five figures: 3/30, 0/37, 1/49, 1/29 & 0/33.

Mayank Markande has 5 wickets at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 19.20 in five IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

Mayank Markande took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings in Chennai.

Mayank Markande vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 20.50 average, 13.31 SR & 9.23 economy rate. Mayank Markande vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 57.75 average, 36.75 SR & 9.42 economy rate.

Mayank Markande’s last five figures: 1/42, 2/26, 2/46, 0/21 & 1/33.

T Natarajan has 9 wickets at an average of 21.66 and a strike rate of 13.33 in five IPL innings against Chennai Super Kings.

T Natarajan has 2 wickets in two IPL innings in Chennai.

T Natarajan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 27.50 average, 18.14 SR & 9.09 economy rate. T Natarajan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 29.25 average, 20 SR & 8.77 economy rate.

T Natarajan’s last five figures: 2/39, 4/19, 1/47, 1/49 & 1/39.

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Chennai in IPL 2024 has been 181, with pacers snaring 78.04% of wickets here. Expect another nice track with occasional assistance for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 32°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande (IMP).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande (IMP).

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Gaikwad is a consistent batter and has a terrific record in Chennai. His record against SRH is also formidable.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja will contribute with both bat and ball. Jadeja has been batting up in the order and bowls four overs. He will fetch ample points.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is another popular captaincy option for this game. Klaasen will bat in the middle order and is in fabulous form. His wicketkeeping can also fetch a few points.

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane has been selected by less than 24% of users as of now. Rahane will open the innings and can utilise powerplay. He has done well against SRH previously.

Nitish Reddy: Nitish Reddy’s selection % currently stands at 34.89. Nitish will contribute with both bat and ball. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a couple of overs in the middle overs.

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CHE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shivam Dube, Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, and Matheesha Pathirana.

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Daryl Mitchell, Travis Head, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Deepak Chahar, and Tushar Deshpande.

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CHE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ajinkya Rahane, Aiden Markram, Shardul Thakur, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Daryl Mitchell, Nitish Reddy, Mayank Markande, Deepak Chahar, and T Natarajan.

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

