CHE vs HYD Prediction, Match 46, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

CHE vs HYD Prediction: The Southern Derby promises mouthwatering action as defending champions CSK take on ultra-aggressive SRH. Both teams will be coming on the back of respective defeats and will be aiming to return to winning ways. CSK are the favourites to win the contest in their own backyard.

CHE vs HYD Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Date: 28th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

CHE vs HYD Match Preview

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in match 46 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season. Led by new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK have displayed inconsistency in the competition so far, currently sitting sixth in the points table with four victories in eight matches. Their batting department looks well-sroted, fueled by the outstanding performances from Gaikwad and Shivam Dube, along with late cameos from MS Dhoni. However, CSK needs to reassess their bowling department's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the crucial upcoming match.

SRH, who has opted for an ultra-aggressive batting approach under the leadership of Pat Cummins, tasted defeat in their last fixture against bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru after securing several thumping wins. Apart from Head, players like Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are expected to play crucial roles for the team. Moreover, considering the nature of Chennai's pitch, T Natarajan and Mayank Markande are likely to showcase their skills and can make significant contributions.

Probable CHE vs LKN Playing XI

CHE probable Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Ajinkya Rahane Daryl Mitchell Shivam Dubey Ravindra Jadeja MS Dhoni Moeen Ali Tushar Deshpande Matheesha Pathirana Deepak Chahar Mustafizur Rahman

Chennai Super Kings can bring in Shardul Thakur as the impact player when they are bowling.

HYD probable Playing XI

Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Nitish Reddy Heinrich Klaasen Aiden Markram Abdul Samad Shahbaz Ahmed Pat Cummins Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jaydev Unadkat

Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to bring in T Natarajan or Mayank Markande as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at.M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai. The pitches at Chennai have been good for batting overall and the team batting second is likely to benefit due to dew later on.

Weather Updates

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 31 degrees while the humidity will be as high as 80% for this game.

Top Players for CHE vs HYD Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Travis Head - Travis Head has looked in exceptional form in his debut IPL season, going after the bowlers right from the word go. The left-handed opener has scored 325 runs in 7 matches at an average of 46.43 and an incredible strike rate of 212.42 so far.

Ravindra Jadeja - Ravindra Jadeja is batting higher up the order which ensures he has more chances of making a big score. He can also contribute with the ball as he is the first-choice spinner for his team. Jadeja has scored 157 runs at a strike rate of 131.93.

Matheesha Pathirana - Pathirana is having an excellent season so far and has continued his form from the last season. He is a genuine wicket-taker and can be lethal at the death with his searing yorkers. He has picked up 11 wickets in just 5 matches at an average of 13.82 so far.

Top Captaincy picks

Ruturaj Gaikwad - The CSK skipper has scored 349 runs in 8 matches so far at an average of 58.17. Gaikwad is capable of playing a long innings once set. He is an equally impressive player of both pace and spin. It remains to be seen whether he will keep batting at No. 3 or move back to open the innings. But he likes batting at Chepauk and is likely to get a big score here.

Heinrich Klaasen - The wicketkeeper-batter is in incredible form like the other Sunrisers batters and can score big runs in just a few balls. He can also contribute vital points with his catches as well. He has scored 275 runs at an average of 45.83 and a strike rate of 199.28.

Players to avoid

Sameer Rizvi - Rizvi hasn't faced many balls this season and has fewer chances to get enough balls for this game. He can be avoided for this game as he is unlikely to fetch many points.

Abdul Samad - Samad has been in good form but does not get many balls to face given his batting position and the strong Sunrisers batting lineup. He is likely to bat at No. 6 or lower. He can be avoided for this game as he might not fetch many points.

CHE vs HYD Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

CHE vs HYD Match Prediction

