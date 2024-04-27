WATCH: Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant share a brother-like moment, flaunts their kite-flying skills

With boundaries flying everywhere, this incident further added to the amusement of the crowd.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI), DC skipper Rishabh Pant and former MI captain Rohit Sharma had a light-hearted moment.

When Rohit and Ishan were batting during MI's chase, a kite flew and fell on the pitch. Rohit was then seen picking it up and passing it on to Rishabh Pant who imitated to fly it before the leg umpire came and cleared it from the ground.

With boundaries flying everywhere, this incident further added to the amusement of the crowd.

However, before that kite flew, DC batters dispatched the MI bowlers to all parts of the ground as they registered their highest-ever total in IPL history.

DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk was the star performer as he unleashed himself, leading Delhi Capitals to their best-ever team score of 257 for 4.

Rohit Sharma giving Rishabh Pant the kite - Pant flying it. 😄👌 pic.twitter.com/uqxmmcLBGE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2024

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mumbai Indians youngster ignores Hardik Pandya, asks ex-captain Rohit Sharma to change field

Delhi Capitals eke out Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring affair

Fraser-McGurk put up an impressive show, accumulating 84 runs off just 27 deliveries. Shai Hope contributed with a quickfire 41, showcasing his power with five sixes while Rishabh Pant took out the helicopter shot during his innings of 29 runs. In the crucial death overs, Tristan Stubbs played a remarkable unbeaten innings of 48 runs from just 25 balls, featuring an explosive 26-run over off Luke Wood.

Mumbai Indians put up an excellent fight but they eventually fell short by ten runs. Ishan Kishan and Rohit couldn't get MI off to a great start and Suryakuamr Yadav also couldn't convert his innings into a big score.

It was then Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma who took on the onus and registered a crucial 71-run partnership. Pandya, however, departed after scoring 46 off 24 balls while Tilak Varma put in his best effort to remain till the end but fell victim to a run on the first ball of the final over and had to walk back after an excellent knock of 32-ball 63.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.