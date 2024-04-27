WATCH: Mumbai Indians youngster ignores Hardik Pandya, asks ex-captain Rohit Sharma to change field

Pandya has been under severe heat after a dismal start to MI's IPL 2024 campaign.

Ever since Hardik Pandya took over the Mumbai Indians captaincy reins from Rohit Sharma, he has been under severe heat given the five-time winners got off to a poor start to their campaign.

Mumbai Indians so far have managed to win only three games in eight matches played and Pandya had to face the wrath of the fans.

During their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match against the Delhi Capitals, fans in the stadium once again observed a moment of discord.

Batting first, DC's Aussie sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk began his onslaught right from the word go.

With McGurk slamming 30 runs in the opening 9 balls he faced, MI youngster Nehal Wadhera felt the need for a field change to curb the run leak.

However, in a video that is now going viral on social media, Nehal could be seen ignoring Hardik and discussing plans with former MI skipper Rohit Sharma regarding the change.

Delhi Capitals post their highest-ever total in IPL history

Speaking about the match, Delhi Capitals scripted history by posting their highest-ever total in IPL. Jake Fraser-McGurk was the chief architect of this carnage with an explosive innings of 27-ball 84 as DC posted 257 for 4 in 20 overs.

Shai Hope (41 off 17 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (48 off 25 balls) also contributed with quickfire cameos to set up the towering target for MI.

At the time of writing the report, MI are currently batting on 174 for 5 in 15.1 overs with big-hitters Tim David and Tilak Varma at the crease.

DC and MI both will be eager for a win tonight as they currently languish at the bottom half of the points table at sixth and ninth respectively.

