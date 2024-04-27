WATCH: Jake Fraser-McGurk grills Hardik Pandya for a series of boundaries

Delhi Capitals recently registered their highest-ever total recorded in the history of the IPL against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The team got to an attacking start from the beginning of the innings and promptly registered one of the highest totals in power play, courtesy of their new find Jake Fraser-McGurk.

The 22-year-old Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed the joint-fastest half-century for Delhi Capitals. Fraser-McGurk reached the unique milestone in 15 deliveries against Mumbai Indians after achieving the same against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Following his half-century, Jake Fraser-McGurk further accelerated his innings and brutally smashed Mumbai Indians bowlers, especially targeting their captain Hardik Pandya. Jake grilled Hardik Pandya and scored 20 runs off the first over of his spell (5th over of the innings) and later smashed him for another maximum hit at the end of the 7th over.

Jake Fraser-McGurk missed out on a century

Jake Fraser-McGurk missed a well-deserved century and scored 84 runs off 27 deliveries, smashing 11 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 311.11. Shai Hope and Tristan Stubbs later joined the stage well set by the Australian batter and scored 41 and 48 runs off 17 and 25 deliveries respectively. Delhi Capitals posted 257 runs on the board, one of the highest totals in IPL 2024.

Ahead of the match, Jake Fraser-McGurk revealed Delhi Capitals' strategy before entering a game, considering the last few matches of the league stage of IPL 2024.

“We are looking at every game now as a must-win game. You never really look at a game as you can lose, we want to win every single game and we need to now. The wicket might be a bit better, the outfield is quick and the grounds are very small, the impact player rule has also helped that (massive scores this season), having more batters or bowlers when needed, I think those are the key reasons. It has been an amazing experience. Delhi franchise has welcomed me with open arms, all the players have made me feel comfortable led by Ricky Ponting, he's really good, David Warner as well is making me feel comfortable”, said Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Delhi Capitals' next big task would be to defend the high total considering Mumbai Indians have a strong attacking batting unit.

