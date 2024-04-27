Watch: Rishabh Pant recreates Dhoni-Malinga moment against Nuwan Thushara with a helicopter hit

DC skipper Rishabh Pant once again gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI), DC skipper Rishabh Pant once again gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess.

During his quickfire knock of 29, Pant recreated former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot that he hit against Lasith Malinga in the IPL 2012 Eliminator.

Dhoni scored an unbeaten fifty in that game and helped CSK qualify for the Final.

During the 13th over of DC's innings, Nuwan Thushara delivered a fullish-length ball aimed at Pant's middle stump. With a swift motion, the dynamic left-hander executed a 'Helicopter Shot', propelling the ball over deep midwicket for a six. The shot showcased Pant's remarkable strength in his bottom hand and wrists.

Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians lock horns in battle for survival

Speaking about the match, Delhi Capitals posted their highest-ever total in IPL history with the scoreboard reading 257 for 4 in 20 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk was the chief architect of this carnage with an explosive innings of 27-ball 84, comprising 11 fours and six sixes.

Shai Hope (41 off 17 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (48 off 25 balls) also contributed with quickfire cameos to help set up the daunting target for Mumbai Indians.

At the time of writing this report, the Mumbai Indians scoreboard reads 55 for 2 in 5.1 overs

The match is extremely crucial for both the teams who are languishing in the bottom-half of the table. Delhi Capitals are currently placed sixth with four wins in nine games while Mumbai are at the ninth spot with three wins from eight games. Both teams equally need a win tonight to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

