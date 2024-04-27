WATCH: Gautam Gambhir gets in a verbal spat with fourth umpire during KKR vs PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir recently got involved in a brawl with the fourth umpire during the team’s recently concluded match against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata last night. The visitors scripted history as they became the first team in the history of IPL to chase a total of 250+ runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders batting first and posted a total of 261 runs on the board. The opening batters Phil Salt and Sunil Narine gave Kolkata Knight Riders a quick start. Salt and Sunil put 75 and 71 runs off 37 and 32 deliveries taking the team to the high score.

The mentor’s controversial incident took place during the last ball of the 14th over in the first innings. Punjab Kings Bowler Rahul Chahar concluded his over as he bowled a shorter delivery which Ashutosh Sharma quickly stopped and threw it towards the wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma. The throw went wide and the Kolkata Knight Riders’ all-rounder Andre Russell promptly stole another single.

The on field umpire Anil Chaudhary denied the single claiming that he had already called it an over, which didn’t sit right with former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir who was sitting outside in the team’s dugout.

In the post match presentation, Shreyas Iyer discussed being the first team to be unable to defend the high target, despite getting a good start from the batters. He said, “I would have (taken 260 at the start of the day). The way the batters batted was tremendous to see, Sunny coming in.. the way Salt batted, they delivered and it was a treat for the eyes. Both teams played tremendously, one of those games where you go back to the drawing board and see where it went wrong, especially not being able to defend 260. We have to sum up the conditions and come up with better ideas.”

Chasing a high total, the Punjab Kings opening batters entered the field with a mission to win the do or die match. Prabhsimran Singh and Jonny Bairstow made the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers sweat and scored 54 and 108 runs off 20 and 48 deliveries. Prabhsimran’s half century became one of the fastest in the history of the IPL, however, the young cricketer could not turn it to a huge score as he was run out by Sunil Narine.

Punjab Kings’ reliable batter Shashank Singh later joined the party and smashed a quick 68 off 28 deliveries, making Punjab Kings chase the target within 18.4 overs.