COV vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 32 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

COV vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Comilla Victorians has a formidable side and has more match-winners. Expect them to win the contest.

COV vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers

Date

14 February 2024

Time

6:00 PM IST

COV vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Towhid Hridoy is the top-run scorer for Comilla Victorians with 250 runs in 8 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 35.71 and SR of 150.60.

Litton Das has also scored 150 runs in 8 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 18.75 and SR of 130.43

Tanvir Islam has been the top bowler for Comilla Victorians and has taken 11 wickets in 8 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 7.26

Mustafizur Rahman has also taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 10.00

Anamul Haque is the top-run scorer for Khulna Tigers with 233 runs in 8 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 46.60 and SR of 117.68. He also has three fifties.

Evin Lewis has also scored 161 runs in 7 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 23.00 and SR of 159.41

Faheem Ashraf has been the top bowler for the Khulna Tigers and has taken 8 wickets in 4 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 6.38

Nasum Ahmed has also taken 7 wickets at an economy rate of 8.07

COV vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The COV vs KHT pitch report at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram is expected to favour batters more with a par score ranging between 170-175. Pacers have a 51% chance of snaring wickets while spinners have 49%.

Weather Report

COV vs KHT weather report​​ indicates a maximum temperature of 25.0°C. There is no chance of rain.

COV vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Comilla Victorians: Litton Das (C), Will Jacks, Towhid Hridoy, Brooke Guest, Moeen Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Jaker Ali (WK), Matthew Forde, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Khulna Tigers: Evin Lewis, Alex Hales, Anamul Haque (C/WK), Afif Hossain, Habibur Rahman, Akbar Ali, Nahidul Islam, Luke Wood, Nasum Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Nahid Rana

COV vs KHT Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The COV vs KHT live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

COV vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Tanvir Islam: Tanvir Islam is currently the highest wicket-taker in his side and has showcased his effectiveness and consistency on the field. He can be crucial in providing breakthroughs in the middle.

Towhid Hridoy: Towhid Hridoy has been in excellent form in BPL 2024 and is expected to make an impact once again.

Anamul Haque: Anamul Haque is a top-order batter and has looked in impeccable form this season. Expect him to once again fetch ample points.

COV vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jaker Ali: Jaker Ali can be a decent pick for this game. He has a selection % of less than 5 as of now and will bat in the deep down the order and can score big in good conditions or finish games.

Nahid Rana: Nahid Rana will bowl in the powerplay and death and can pick up important wickets. He currently has a selection % of less than 7 as of now.

COV vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mukidul Islam: Mukidul Islam may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

COV vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Brooke Guest, Will Jacks, Afif Hossain and Luke Wood

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Akbar Ali, Evin Lewis, Tanvir Islam and Mathew Forde

COV vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Akbar Ali and Nahid Rana

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Habibur Rahman, Moeen Ali and Rishad Hossain

COV vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Comilla Victorians has a formidable side and has more match-winners. Expect them to win the contest.

