2023 ODI WC winner doubtful to find a spot in Australian team for 2024 T20 WC

2023 was a fantastic year for Australia as they won the World Test Championship Final and then followed it up by lifting the ODI World Cup later in the year. Now with the 2024 T20 World Cup lined up next, the Aussies will be gunning to extend their impeccable run at ICC events.

It remains to be seen if Pat Cummins, who has been extremely successful in leading Australia takes on the mantle at the mega event. Cummins has not captained in T20Is but management might nominate him as skipper for 2024 T20 World Cup, given his stellar credentials.

With a powerhouse of talent in the shortest format, there will be some intense competition for spots in the Aussie squad. However, it is now being predicted that a 2023 ODI World Cup winner might not make the cut with only 15 slots available for selection.

2023 ODI WC winner doubtful to find a spot in Australian team

According to a report by Australian website Codesports, Steve Smith might find himself out of favour when Australia announced their squad for the T20 World Cup. The right-hander has been out of the Australia T20 side for some time but following his stunning form in last summer's BBL, he was once again brought back to the fray.

Smith also played two games against India following the ODI World Cup win, hitting 52 off 41 and 19 off 16.

The dynamic batter has now returned to the squad for the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand. With players like Josh Inglis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short in the team, where Smith fits into the powerful batting line-up will remain a source of conjecture.

