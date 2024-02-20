COV vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 40 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

COV vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Rangpur Riders have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

COV vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders

Date

20 February 2024

Time

6:00 PM IST

COV vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Towhid Hridoy is the top-run scorer for Comilla Victorians with 358 runs in 10 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 44.75 and SR of 157.02. He also has 1 fifty.

Litton Das also scored 237 runs in 10 innings at an Avg. of 23.70 and SR of 134.66. He also has 2 fifties.

Tanvir Islam has been the top bowler for Comilla Victorians and has taken 11 wickets in 9 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 7.24.

Mustafizur Rahman has taken 11 wickets at an economy rate of 9.56.

Shakib Al Hasan has scored 225 runs in 8 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 28.13 and SR of 174.42. He also has 2 fifties. He has also taken 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.37

Mahedi Hasan has been the top bowler for the Rangpur Riders and has taken 15 wickets in 11 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 6.67

COV vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The COV vs RAN pitch report at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram offers a balanced contest for both batters and bowlers. The projected par score is around 165-170.

Weather Report

COV vs RAN weather report​​ indicates a maximum temperature of 28.0°C and there are no signs of rain.

COV vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Comilla Victorians: Will Jacks, Litton Das (C/WK), Towhid Hridoy, Johnson Charles, Imrul Kayes, Andre Russell, Jaker Ali, Sunil Narine, Rishad Hossain, Musfik Hasan, Aliss Islam

Rangpur Riders: Brandon King, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan (C/WK), Tom Moores, James Neesham, Dwaine Pretorius, Shamim Hossain, Abu Hider, Hasan Mahmud

COV vs RAN Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The COV vs RAN live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

COV vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Tanvir Islam: Tanvir Islam is currently the highest wicket-taker in his side and has showcased his effectiveness and consistency on the field. He can be crucial in providing breakthroughs in the middle.

Towhid Hridoy: Towhid Hridoy has been in excellent form in BPL 2024 and is expected to make an impact once again.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan has been in top form. He can contribute with important runs and snare wickets, making him a reliable captaincy choice.

COV vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jaker Ali: Jaker Ali can be a decent pick for this game. He has a selection % of less than 6 as of now and will bat in the deep down the order and can score big in good conditions or finish games.

Shamim Hossain: Shamim Hossain will bat in the top order and can play a big knock in good batting conditions. He currently has a selection % of less than 5 as of now.

COV vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Musfik Hasan: Musfik Hasan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

COV vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Imrul Kayes, Moeen Ali, Mominul Haque and Jimmy Neesham

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Brandon King, Dwaine Pretorius, Johnson Charles and Aliss Islam

COV vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Litton Das, Andre Russell, Tom Moores and Abu Hider

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shamim Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali and Sunil Narine

COV vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Rangpur Riders have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

