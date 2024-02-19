COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 37 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Comilla Victorians have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers

Date

19 February 2024

Time

1:00 PM IST

COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Towhid Hridoy is the top-run scorer for Comilla Victorians with 341 runs in 9 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 48.71 and SR of 160.09. He also has 1 fifty.

Will Jacks has scored 157 runs in 4 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 52 and SR of 165.26. He also has 1 fifty.

Tanvir Islam has been the top bowler for Comilla Victorians and has taken 11 wickets in 9 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 7.24.

Mustafizur Rahman has taken 11 wickets at an economy rate of 9.56.

Zakir Hasan is the top-run scorer for Sylhet Strikers with 206 runs in 10 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 22.89 and SR of 120.47. He also has 1 fifty.

Mohammad Mithun has scored 157 runs in 9 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 17.44 and SR of 120.77

Benny Howell has been the top bowler for the Sylhet Strikers and has taken 6 wickets in 7 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 6.76

Tanzim Sakib has taken 6 wickets at an economy rate of 9.42

COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The COV vs SYL pitch report at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram predicts a surface with decent pace but not much bounce. The average par score will be around 170-175. Teams batting first has a 46% winning chance.

Weather Report

COV vs SYL weather report​​ indicates a maximum temperature of 28.0°C. There is no chance of rain.

COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Comilla Victorians: Litton Das (c), Will Jacks, Towhid Hridoy, Johnson Charles, Jaker Ali (wk), Moeen Ali, Matthew Forde, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Aliss Islam

Sylhet Strikers: Harry Tector, Angelo Perera, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (c) (wk), Ryan Burl, Ariful Haque, Benny Howell, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shafiqul Islam, Sunzamul Islam

COV vs SYL Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The COV vs SYL live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Tanvir Islam: Tanvir Islam is currently the highest wicket-taker in his side and has showcased his effectiveness and consistency on the field. He can be crucial in providing breakthroughs in the middle.

Towhid Hridoy: Towhid Hridoy has been in excellent form in BPL 2024 and is expected to make an impact once again.

Benny Howell: Benny Howell is an all-rounder and is in top form. He can contribute with important runs and snare wickets. making him a reliable captaincy choice.

COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jaker Ali: Jaker Ali can be a decent pick for this game. He has a selection % of less than 5 as of now and will bat in the deep down the order and can score big in good conditions or finish games.

Ariful Haque: Ariful Haque will bat lower down the order and can add quick runs. He has a selection % of less than 4 and can also snare up a few wickets with the ball too.

COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Angelo Perera​​​​​: Angelo Pereramay not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Johnson Charles, Moeen Ali, Ariful Haque and Sunzamul Islam

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Mithun, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanvir Islam and Aliss Islam

COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Mohammad Mithun and Shafiqul Islam

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ryan Burl, Tanzim Sakib, Johnson Charles and Rishad Hossain

COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Comilla Victorians have more match-winners in their team. Expect them to win the contest.

