Sri Lankan legend on Yashasvi Jaiswal: Seen such a level of dedication from only a handful

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a revelation for India in the previous few months, as he has shown immense potential and consistency in a short career. His expertise in red-ball cricket has been on show in the ongoing Test series against England.

Jaiswal has been the leading run-scorer of the series, and he is ahead of everyone else by a handsome margin. He has 545 runs at a whopping average of 109 and an 81.10 strike rate in six innings, including two double-centuries and an 80.

The southpaw has shown the ability and maturity to weave a big knock with suitable technique and method. His appetite for batting deep and piling on runs has been a standout feature, praised by everyone.

Needless to say, Jaiswal has put in a lot of hard work and spent ample hours honing his skills behind the scenes before and after making it to the national team. His dedication and hunger to keep improving in every aspect of his game have been the most significant reasons for his marvellous success in the toughest format of the game in a short span of time.

Lasith Malinga praises Yashasvi Jaiswal’s work ethic

Numerous experts have praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for his game awareness and maturity at such a young age. Lasith Malinga, who had spent time with Rajasthan Royals (RR) as a fast-bowling coach, praised Jaiswal’s commitment and work ethic on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“During my time at RR, I was truly impressed with Jaiswal’s work ethic and commitment to the game. I have seen such a level of dedication from only a handful of youngsters throughout my career. This kid is special, and this is definitely not the ceiling for him Well played!”

Malinga has worked closely with Jaiswal and no wonder he has heaped praise on the youngster. Everyone who knows Jaiswal closely has appreciated his commitment.

It is just the start of something special for a special player. As if his Test debut was not enough, Yashasvi Jaiswal has stamped his authority with back-to-back double centuries against England and shattered numerous records in the process.

