What made Rohit Sharma furious at Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan?

Rohit once again did not shy away from showing his true emotions.

India skipper Rohit Sharma is known for his unfiltered expressions and he does so in an unbridled manner. During the ongoing IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Rohit once again did not shy away from showing his true emotions after India youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan started walking back to the pavilion without waiting for Rohit's signal for a declaration.

The incident occurred during the second session on Day 4 in Rajkot. When the umpires signaled for a drinks break, both Jaiswal and Sarfaraz began to head outside the field and towards the dressing room. However, it was Rohit Sharma's facial expressions and gestures that communicated the whole situation.

The Indian captain had not yet declared and he got angry as he gestured both the batters to go back and resume batting. The England players, who were having drinks, were also taken aback by Rohit's signal for Jaiswal and Sarfaraz.

India youngsters put hosts in the driver's seat in Rajkot

Meanwhile, in the Rajkot Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an impressive 214, Sarfaraz remained unbeaten on 68, and Shubman Gill contributed 91 runs to set up a formidable target of 557 runs for England. Notably, Jaiswal's stellar knock included 12 sixes, which is the joint highest for the most sixes in a Test innings along with legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram.

On the other hand, Sarfaraz, on his Test debut, scored consecutive fifties.

Chasing a massive total, England's response was disappointing, losing wickets early on with opener Ben Duckett getting run out. At the time of writing this, the Three Lions are struggling at 50/7 and it appears the visitors are heading towards a comprehensive defeat.

