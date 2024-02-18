Sarfaraz Khan, Rohit Sharma furious as Yashasvi Jaiswal denies run on 196

The young pair got involved in a mix-up that could’ve resulted in a horrible runout.

The Indian batters dominated the proceedings in the ongoing IND vs ENG 3rd Test at Rajkot. Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan showed their mettle once again with landmark scores to propel India to a towering total.

Jaiswal slammed his second Test double ton while Sarfaraz completed fifties in both innings of his debut Test match. However, while the duo was batting in the middle, a rather startling incident occurred that triggered India skipper Rohit Sharma in the dressing room.

The young pair got involved in a mix-up that could’ve resulted in a horrible runout. Sarfaraz Khan drove the ball towards the extra cover region and was asking for a second which Yashasvi Jaiswal denied and Sarfaraz had to turn back towards the non-striker’s end.

Understandably, it was a tense moment for both players as both of them were reaching their respective milestones. Sarfaraz was nearing his fifty and Jaiswal was inching closer to his double century.

Rohit Sharma livid with Yashavi Jaiswal's denial

The denial made Sarfaraz Khan livid and Rohit Sharma was also spotted giving an angry reaction from the dressing room. However, both of the batters managed to reach their milestone soon after the incident.

Interestingly, Sarfaraz was run out in the first innings because of a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja who was nearing his 100

Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal both added 172 runs for the fifth wicket where Jaiswal contributed 99 runs and Sarfaraz Khan contributed with 68.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Dhruv Jurel creates chance out of thin air to runout Ben Duckett

Captain Rohit Sharma eventually called them in, declaring the innings as India reached 430/4 in 98 overs setting England a towering chase of 557 runs to win the Test match.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.